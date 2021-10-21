Match Result

Uganda 175/6 20 overs

Ghana 96 all out 19.1 overs

Uganda won by 79 runs

The Cricket Cranes had to dig deep and find the right gears in a game that ensured that they stay alive in the 2022 T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Ghana had won five out of five before meeting the favourites Uganda in their final game of the tournament, a game that would define the whole tournament.

With only one slot available to move on to the finals due next month, Uganda couldn’t afford a lackluster performance.

The Cricket Cranes were asked to bat first in difficult conditions due to a slight early morning drizzle but Simon Ssesazi and Saud Islam were in their element from the get-go putting on 71 runs for the first wicket.

With the loss of Ssesazi, Saud Islam shouldered the responsibility, notching up a half-century of his own with support from Dinesh Nakrani who delivered some nasty blows at the end as the Cricket Cranes posted 176/5 in their 20 Overs.

The tempo for the defense of that total was again set by 41-year-old Frank Nsubuga whose mean spell of 2/9 in 4 overs took the stream out of the chase with the asking rate going as high as 13 runs by the 10th over.

There was no recovery for Ghana as the men in yellow tightened the loose around the neck of the Ghanaians folding out for 97 all out with five balls to spare.

It was a very disciplined performance from the Cricket Cranes in all 3 key areas of the game as they made sure of a result that keeps their World Cup hopes alive.

The Cricket Cranes will finish the job against Seychelles tomorrow afternoon at the IPRC oval but the result might not count for much as the Ugandans have a very healthy Net Run Rate ahead of the Ghanaians who are in second.

It’s safe to say that Uganda will join Kenya and Nigeria in the finals and the 3 will wait for the winner of the Group B Qualifiers.