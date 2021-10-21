2021-2022 Nyali Safari Golf Tour:

Winner: Deo Akope (Uganda) – 75, 68, 68, 71 – 282

Legendary Uganda professional golfer Deo Akope rewinded the clock as he swung to victory during the 2021-2022 Safari Tour leg at the par 71- Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Akope amassed a total of 282 strokes over four rounds to topple the rest of the crop as he earned Kenya Shs. 314,348 (Ug.Shs. 10,167,500.75) including a bonus fee of Sh104,348 (Ug.Shs. 3,375,107.74).

The long hitting Ugandan scored 75, 68, 68 and 71 in the four rounds, ahead of Dismas Indiza and Simon Ngigi who tied in the second position with 284 strokes apiece.

During the final round, Akope had two crucial birdies on the last two holes; 17 and 18, recovering from an earlier slip on the 417-yards hole 16 where he had a double bogey.

The over-joyed Ugandan, the first to win a Safari Tour event then shared his experience during an interview with Nation sports;

I have played on this course for many years first as an amateur and later as a professional but I have not been very lucky. Winning here on under is very refreshing and encouraging. I had a bad approach shot at the 16th which resulted in a double bogey but my caddie Amos encouraged me and told me to forget about the hole and focus on the remaining two holes. I am happy because I made two good birdies and in particular the down-hill one at the 18th. I am excited because this is the first win for a Ugandan in the Safari Tour, and it’s encouragement for the rest of Ugandan pros who are members of the Safari and who look up to me. Deo Akope, Uganda’s Professional Golfer

Akope lauded the Safari Tour and Nyali Golf and Country Club for maintaining the course in good shape.

Deo Akope’s victory at Nyali Golf and Country club (Credit: Kenya Citizens TV)

Erick Ooko (286), Mutahi Kibugu (286), David Wakhu (286), Tranos Muradzikwa (289), Robson Chinhoi (289), Aloys Nsabimana (291), Simon Njogu (292), Visitor Mapwanya (292) and another Ugandan, Ronald Rugumayo (292) all made the 10 ten.

A total of 22 players had made the six over par second round cut in the event.

Sixty- five (65) professionals from host country Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Rwanda took part.

The tour now takes a shot break with the next event being the Uganda Open at the lake side par 71- Entebbe Golf Club, teeing off on 2nd December 2021.

Top 10 Leaderboard:

1 – Deo Akope 75, 68, 68, 71 – 282

T2 – Dismas Indiza 72, 70, 71, 71 – 284

Simon Ngigi 70, 71, 70, 73 – 284

T4 – Erick Ooko 70, 75, 72, 69 – 286

Mutahi Kibugu 71, 74, 69, 72 – 286

David Wakhu 73, 72, 68, 73 – 286

T7 – Tranos Muradzikwa 72, 73, 71, 73 – 289

T7 – Robson Chinhoi 72, 68, 75, 74 – 289

9 – Aloys Nsabimana 74, 71, 71, 75 – 291

T10 – Simon Njogu 74, 74, 72, 72 – 292

Ronald Rugumayo 71, 76, 73, 72 – 292

Visitor Mapwanya 74, 69, 73, 76 – 292