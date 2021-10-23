Result

UPDF 1-0 Express

Musa Mudde scored a second half penalty to hand Express a successive league defeat as UPDF edged the Red Eagles 1-0 in Bombo.

The army side had play over an hour with a man less after Ivan Ahimbisibwe was sent off for a bad foul on goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

The Red Eagles, without suspended Wasswa Bbosa headed into the game eager to bounce back after match day one defeat at home against Arua Hills and wanted a reaction.

It's Full time here in Bombo, the boys gave everything but couldn't pull through, next time better.



On to the Next One.#UPDFEXP 1-0. pic.twitter.com/1MwVTmiiOK — UPL & CECAFA KAGAME CUP CHAMPIONS (@ExpressFCUganda) October 23, 2021

They were handed a big advantage in the 29th minute when referee Shamirah Nabadda sent off Ahimbisibwe.

But Brian Ssenyondo’s side didn’t panic and against all odds, went in front in the 56th minute when veteran Mudde converted from the spot after Nicholas Kasozi handled in the area.

Despite effort to equalise, the army side held on for their first win of the season to move to four points and now lie third on the table.

Their next game comes at home against Mbarara City who fell to Tooro United in Buhinga on Tuesday 26 while Express visit Bul in Jinja on the same day.

Express XI