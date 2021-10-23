2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 2):

Saturday, October 23, 2021 (All Matches Kick off at 3 PM)

KCCA Vs Gaddafi – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala

Tooro United Vs Mbarara City – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

UPDF Vs Express – Army Military Stadium, Bombo

It is match day continuation of the StarTimes 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League and on the menu, there are three matches.

13 time Uganda Premier League champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) entertain newly promoted Gaddafi in one of the three games on the fixtures.

This encounter will be staged at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city, for the first ever meeting between these two clubs.

KCCA comes to this match having recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory on the road away to Wakiso Giants with Sadat Happy Anaku, Davis Kasirye and Ashraf Mugume all on target.

Gaddafi on the other hand lost 2-0 in their first ever match of the top flight division to rivals Busoga United during the Jinja derby, thanks to Elvis Ngonde and Anwar Ntege’s strikes.

The home team will miss a couple of players through injury with Arafati Usama joining on the sidelines other new recruits in the sick bay as Emmanuel Alex Wasswa and Brian Kayanja.

Defenders Ramathan Musa and Peter “Machette” Magambo as well as forward Charles “Neymar” Lwanga are also out with ailments.

Manager Morley Byekwaso believes KCCA has the ammunition to fight for maximum results at home.

“We need to go all out against Gaddafi and pick three points. We want to keep the momentum going after picking three points in the opening game. I liked the aggression and the fact that we scored three goals away in the opening game. I would like to see the players possess the ball and be confident while playing” Byekwaso revealed.

Morley Byekwaso greets a member of technical team at Wakiso Giants (Credit: David Isabirye)

He will dwell upon captain Benjamin Ochan, Sadat Anaku, Davis Kasirye, Abubakar Gift Ali, Ashraf Mugume, Brian Majwega, Julius Poloto, Denis Iguma, Rogers Mato, Yasser Mugerwa, and others for inspiration.

Team Gaddafi under head coach Abdul-Mubaraka Wamboya faces an experienced opponent on an unfamiliar playing surface, astro turf.

Two former KCCA players Hassan Musana and Paul Musamali, now at Gaddafi will be in the spotlight.

The traveling contingent also has experienced players as Andrew Waiswa, the two goalkeepers Ronald Mutebi and Paul Mujwanpani, Umar Kyeyune, the left footed gem Mark Bamukyaaye, Faizal Muwawu, Steven Munguchi, Joel Madondo, Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano and others.

Gaddafi team squad for the 2021-2022 season

The game will be handled by Rahuman Atiku as center referee. Atiku will be assisted by Emmanuel Okudra (first assistant) and Immaculate Ongeira (second assistant) with Ali Sabilla Chelengat as the fourth official.

Rosebell Rwamuyamba is the referee assessor in the 3 PM kick off match.

Match Officials: