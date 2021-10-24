Five time winners TP Mazembe have been eliminated from the Caf Champions League after a 1-1 draw with South Africa’s Amazulu in DR Congo.

The two sides had drawn goalless in the first leg and Amazulu qualify for the group stages for the first time on away goals rule.

Bongi Ntuli scored the all-important goal for Amazulu in the first half and they held on until Adam Bossu scored a late equaliser which didn’t hurt either.

In Lusaka, Express FC conquerors Al Merrikh lost 2-1 to Zanaco but went through 4-2 on aggregate.

The Sudan giants took the lead through Tony Edjomariegwe Omayurue in the 13th minute but Mangani Banda restored parity before half time and Abraham Siankombo scored the winner that wasn’t enough to change aggregate as Al Merrikh advanced to the league stage.

@ALmerrikhSC



The Sudanese giants are off to the group stages for the fifth time in their history! #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/Qp9qtLEAPv — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC (@CAFCLCC) October 23, 2021

The other game on the day saw Angola’s Sagrada Esperanca make history by reaching the group stage for the first time, despite losing to Eswatini Royal Leopards 1-0 in Manzini, as they qualified winning 3-2 on aggregate.

GD Sagrada Esperanca



History written. The Angolan side make it to the group stages for the first time in history! #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/kffH8AXiUh — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC (@CAFCLCC) October 23, 2021

Junior Magagula scored for the hosts Leopards in the last minute, but Sagrada home 3-1 win last weekend was enough to see them through.

Elsewhere, holders Al Ahly qualified in style by humiliating Niger’s US Gendarmerie 6-1 in Cairo.

@AlAhly



The reigning champions are off to the group stages for the seventh consecutive time! #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/ItsmL7Hrt3 — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC (@CAFCLCC) October 23, 2021

They had drawn 1-1 in the first leg but showed supremacy at home with goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy (brace), Hussein El Shahat, Mahmoud “Kahraba” Abdel Moneam and Hamdy Fathy.

Issofou Hinsa scored the visitors’ consolation who fell out 7-2 on aggregate.

Atletico Petroleos



The Angolans are officially in the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL group stages! pic.twitter.com/PwTgtqwQl8 — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC (@CAFCLCC) October 23, 2021

Elsewhere, Petro Luanda beat visiting AS Otoho 2-0 to reach the mini league stage 4-2 on aggregate while Etoile Du Sahel humbled 10-man APR 4-0 in Tunis.

Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca also beat Liberia’s LPRC Oiler 2-0 to advance 4-0 on aggregate.

@RCAofficiel



Morocco's flying eagles team are in the group stages for the 7th time in history! #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/GqMrdFV1RX — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC (@CAFCLCC) October 23, 2021

Mazembe, APR, Zanaco, Gendarmerie Nationale, LPRC Oilers, Royal Leopards and AS Otoho will now move to the Additional Second Preliminary Round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup