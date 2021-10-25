The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees department has released the list of match officials to handle games for match day three slated for Tuesday, 26th October 2021 and on the subsequent day.

The eagerly awaited West Nile derby between Arua Hill and Onduparaka at the Barifa Stadium in Arua city will be handled by FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda as center referee.

Madanda will be assisted by Ahmed Kakembo (first assistant) and Juma Osire (second assistant).

Micheal Kyeyune is the fourth official and the referee assessor is Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono.

Police Vs Wakiso Giants – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo:

Richard Kimbowa will officiate Police against Wakiso Giants at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

FIFA Assistant referee Ronald Katenya and Docus Atuhaire are the first and second assistants respectively.

The fourth official will be Habiba Naigaga whilst the referee assessor is Rahma Kizito.

Shamiirah “Keko” Nabadda

Tooro United Vs Gaddafi – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

FIFA female referee Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda will handle Tooro United against Gaddafi at the Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal.

Richard Mugerwa and Micheal Kalule are the first and second assistants respectively while the fourth official is John Bosco Kalibaala.

Hassan H. Basiisa will be the referee assessor in Fort Portal.

UPDF Vs Mbarara City – Bombo Military Grounds

At the Army Military grounds in Bombo, Lucky R. Kasalirwe shall officiate the home side UPDF at home against Mbarara City.

Emmanuel Okudra is the first assistant referee while Lydia Wanyama Nantabo is the assistant referee 2.

The fourth official for the game is Mashood Ssali with retired FIFA Referee Denis Batte as the referee assessor.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021 will have one duel when Busoga United hosts KCCA at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Asaduh Ssemeere is the center referee, the assistant referee 1 will be Ivan Lubwama with the Elizabeth Nassolo as the assistant referee 2.

The fourth official in the Wednesday contest will be Henry Musisi and the referee assessor as Abdallah Kayiwa.

