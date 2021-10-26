StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 3):

Tuesday, 26th October 2021 Results:

UPDF 0-0 Mbarara (Washed off, rescheduled to future date)

Police 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Tooro United 1-1 Gaddafi

Arua Hil 0-0 Onduparaka

A heavy rainstorm that lasted for over half an hour forced the premature postponement of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League clash between army side UPDF and Mbarara City at the Military Barracks stadium in Bombo.

All had been set for this match day three duel with the pre-match customs including the official warm ups all completed before the rains.

The flooded surface of the Army Barracks Grounds in Bombo after the heavy rainstorm (Credit: David Isabirye)

No sooner had the players of the clubs in the box (UPDF and Mbarara City) as well as the match officials had completed the limbering session than dark clouds engulfed the Bombo skyline and thereafter a storm that had rain stones followed shortly.

Efforts to drain the surface after rains with the rudimentary basins were all not yielding the desired results before the match officials in charge came up with the decision not to have the match played.

Referee assessor Dennis Batte inspects the playing surface after the heavy rains in Bombo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Referee assessor Dennis Batte, fourth official Mashood Ssali, the would be center referee Lucky Kasalirwe as well as his two assistants Emmanuel Okudra and Lydia Wanyama Nantabo met with the UPDF, Mbarara City head coaches and captains for the decision taken.

At 4:17 PM, the decision was taken not to have the match played under such conditions since the ball could not easily move.

The final communication as regards the fresh date of the rescheduled fixture lies upon the secretariat of the Uganda Premier League.

Flooded surface at the Bombo Barracks playground (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants registered their first win of the season, edging Police 1-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Defender Edward Satulo scored the all important goal in the game coming in the 38th minute.

At the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal, hosts Tooro United needed a late equalizer from Marvin Oshaba to share the spoils with fellow newcomers Gaddafi 1-all.

Joel Madondo had given Gaddafi the lead before Oshaba’s 73rd minute equalizer.

Express, like Wakiso Giants also recorded their first win of the campaign, beating a 10 man BUL 1-0 away at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja.

Midfielder Mahad Yaya Kakooza was the hero with the match winner.

The much awaited West Nile derby between Arua Hill and Onduparaka failed to produced any goal at the fully packed Barifa Stadium in Arua city.