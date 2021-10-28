There is a glowing beam of light that the 2021 Masaza Cup will be held.

This comes after the competitions rules review committee put in place by Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu, the Buganda Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation successfully completed their mandate tasked.

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, the committee headed by Bernard Bainmani officially handed over the 20-page report to Sulaiman Ssejjengo, the chairperson of the Masaza Cup local organizing committee.

According to Bainamani, this report was built along the pillars of administration, finance (budget and management of resources), minimum qualifications for working executives, infrastructure (facilities), branding, marketing and communications.

Bernard Bainamani, the Masaza Cup rules review committee chairperson (Credit: David Isabirye)

“Our report is ready after consultative work from key stakeholders of the game within Buganda Kingdom, Masaza Cup teams and the mother body, FUFA. We want to make the Masaza Cup the best football competition that is professionally run” Bainamani noted.

While receiving the report, Ssejjengo lauded the work of this review committee for the incredible effort undertaken which will not leave the tournament in the same shape.

“I want to thank the Masaza Cup rules review committee for the good work done. There are short, medium and long term goals all intended to improve the quality of the participating teams and the competition in general. We need to promote and protect the interest of sponsors since marketing is the vehicle that will lead us to victory. We are set for kick off of the 17th edition for this competition.” Ssenjengo disclosed.

Sulaiman Ssejjengo explains a point during the hand-over of the report (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ssejjengo added that these reviews points will be passed onto the Minister (Owek. Ssekabembe) before they are officially embraced prior to handing them over to the 19 counties within Buganda Kingdom.

Like last season, the competition will be played at a single venue, FUFA Technical Center, Njeru because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sulaiman Ssejjengo, chairman of the Masaza Cup local organizing committee (Credit: David Isabirye)

Therefore, the camp rules have been strengthened to rhyme with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) as well as the FUFA regulations to have a smooth flow of the tournament.

Gomba won the 2020 edition that was completed in March 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende after a 3-1 victory over Buddu.

Gomba players celebrate after their success at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

This championship is bankrolled by Airtel Uganda as the platinum sponsors. Other partners include Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, FUFA, among others.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluri

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba