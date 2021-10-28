Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 4)

Friday, 29th October 2021: Gaddafi Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja city (3 PM)

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League entity Gaddafi takes on Soltilo Bright Stars during match day four at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city on Friday, 29th October 2021.

These two clubs have not won any game with Gaddafi having a point after their 1-all draw away at Tooro United in Fort Portal at Buhinga Stadium.

This was after falling 2-0 to nemesis side Busoga United on match day one and slipping 2-1 away to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Soltilo Bright Stars remains without a point in their opening two matches following losses away to Mbarara City (3-1) and lately at home to Onduparaka (1-0).

The contest on Friday afternoon therefore will be one for the two clubs in the box to earn their first maximum points in the 2021-2022 season.

Abdul Mubarak Wamboya, Gaddafi Head coach (Credit: David Isabirye)

Talking points:

This is the first ever clash for these two clubs and it will purely be more experimental, especially so for the opening minutes.

Gaddafi’s head coach Abdul Mubarak Wamboya is eyeing the first three points at home in a game that will be played behind closed doors after a FUFA sanction for violating COVID-19 regulations.

His counterpart at Soltilo Bright Stars, Baker Mbowa is also optimistic to kick-start and got off a shoddy start.

Naziru Sserwadda (Credit: David Isabirye)

Key players:

The home side will look towards forward Joel Madondo, Brian Kalumba, Alex “Benzema” Kitata, Faizal Muwawu, Yunus Sibira, James Otim, captain Andrew Waiswa, Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano, Frank Mulimi, Ibrahim Massa, Naziru Sserwadda, former Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi and others.

The visitors have the inspirational captain Nelson Senkatuka, Marvin Youngman, Joseph Janjali, Andrew Kyambadde, Simon Ssemayange, Methiodius Jungu, Andrew Kaggwa, and any of the two goalkeepers Hassan Matovu or Simon Tamale to look forward to.

Soltilo Bright Stars team that lost 1-0 at home to Onduparaka (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars FC Media)

Match officials:

Lucky Kasalirwe will handle the Gaddafi versus Soltilo Bright Stars contest at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja.

Kasalirwe returns after the washed out game between UPDF and Mbarara City where he had been assigned as the referee.

Referee Lucky Kasalirwe warms up before a game (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mathias Omunyira will be the first assistant referee whilst the second assistant will be Elizabeth Asayo.

The fourth official is Immaculate Achilo as Ajab Waiswa is the referee assessor.

Other Matches and officials (*All matches kick off at 3 PM):

URA Vs UPDF – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University

Referee : William Oloya

: William Oloya Assistant Referee 1: Muzamiru ljaga

Muzamiru ljaga Assistant Referee 2: Sharif Lulenzi

Sharif Lulenzi Fourth Official : Asaduh Ssemeere

: Asaduh Ssemeere Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange

SC Villa Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso

Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat

Ali Sabilla Chelengat Assistant Referee 1 : Hakim Mulindwa

: Hakim Mulindwa Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo

Gilbert Ngyendo Fourth Official : John Bosco Kalibbala

: John Bosco Kalibbala Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Mbarara City Vs Arua Hill – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City

Referee : Ali Kaddu

: Ali Kaddu Assistant Referee 1: Robson Atusinguza

Robson Atusinguza Assistant Referee 2 : Aisha Kiiza

: Aisha Kiiza Fourth official: Amon Ayinebwona

Amon Ayinebwona Referee Assessor: Saaka Mutaaka

Saturday, 30th October 2021

KCCA Vs Tooro United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala city

Referee : Siraji Mpyangu

: Siraji Mpyangu Assistant Referee 1 : Fahad Sekayuba

: Fahad Sekayuba Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga

Khalid Muyaga Fourth Official : Umaru Mukisa

: Umaru Mukisa Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Express Vs Vipers – Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

Rajab Bakasambe Assistant referee 1 : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya Assistant Referee 2 : Isa Masembe

: Isa Masembe Fourth official : Muzamiru Waiswa

: Muzamiru Waiswa Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye

Onduparaka Vs BUL – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city

Referee: Paul Omara

Paul Omara Assistant Referee 1 : Tonny Agil

: Tonny Agil Assistant Referee 2 : Kevin Aweko

: Kevin Aweko Fourth Official : Deogratius Opio

: Deogratius Opio Referee Assessor: George Kabwimukya

Wakiso Giants Vs Busoga United – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso