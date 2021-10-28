Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 4)
Friday, 29th October 2021: Gaddafi Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja city (3 PM)
Match Officials:
- Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe
- Assistant Referee 1: Mathias Omunyira
- Assistant Referee 2: Elizabeth Asayo
- Fourth Official: Immaculate Achilo
- Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa
Newly promoted Uganda Premier League entity Gaddafi takes on Soltilo Bright Stars during match day four at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city on Friday, 29th October 2021.
These two clubs have not won any game with Gaddafi having a point after their 1-all draw away at Tooro United in Fort Portal at Buhinga Stadium.
This was after falling 2-0 to nemesis side Busoga United on match day one and slipping 2-1 away to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.
Soltilo Bright Stars remains without a point in their opening two matches following losses away to Mbarara City (3-1) and lately at home to Onduparaka (1-0).
The contest on Friday afternoon therefore will be one for the two clubs in the box to earn their first maximum points in the 2021-2022 season.
Talking points:
This is the first ever clash for these two clubs and it will purely be more experimental, especially so for the opening minutes.
Gaddafi’s head coach Abdul Mubarak Wamboya is eyeing the first three points at home in a game that will be played behind closed doors after a FUFA sanction for violating COVID-19 regulations.
His counterpart at Soltilo Bright Stars, Baker Mbowa is also optimistic to kick-start and got off a shoddy start.
Key players:
The home side will look towards forward Joel Madondo, Brian Kalumba, Alex “Benzema” Kitata, Faizal Muwawu, Yunus Sibira, James Otim, captain Andrew Waiswa, Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano, Frank Mulimi, Ibrahim Massa, Naziru Sserwadda, former Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi and others.
The visitors have the inspirational captain Nelson Senkatuka, Marvin Youngman, Joseph Janjali, Andrew Kyambadde, Simon Ssemayange, Methiodius Jungu, Andrew Kaggwa, and any of the two goalkeepers Hassan Matovu or Simon Tamale to look forward to.
Other Matches and officials (*All matches kick off at 3 PM):
URA Vs UPDF – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University
- Referee: William Oloya
- Assistant Referee 1: Muzamiru ljaga
- Assistant Referee 2: Sharif Lulenzi
- Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere
- Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange
SC Villa Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso
- Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat
- Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
- Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo
- Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala
- Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo
Mbarara City Vs Arua Hill – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City
- Referee: Ali Kaddu
- Assistant Referee 1: Robson Atusinguza
- Assistant Referee 2: Aisha Kiiza
- Fourth official: Amon Ayinebwona
- Referee Assessor: Saaka Mutaaka
Saturday, 30th October 2021
KCCA Vs Tooro United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala city
- Referee: Siraji Mpyangu
- Assistant Referee 1: Fahad Sekayuba
- Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga
- Fourth Official: Umaru Mukisa
- Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko
Express Vs Vipers – Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku
- Referee: Rajab Bakasambe
- Assistant referee 1: Ronald Katenya
- Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe
- Fourth official: Muzamiru Waiswa
- Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye
Onduparaka Vs BUL – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city
- Referee: Paul Omara
- Assistant Referee 1: Tonny Agil
- Assistant Referee 2: Kevin Aweko
- Fourth Official: Deogratius Opio
- Referee Assessor: George Kabwimukya
Wakiso Giants Vs Busoga United – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso
- Referee: Paul Turyamureeba.
- Assistant Referee 1: Marex Nakitto Nkumbi
- Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi
- Fourth official: Robert Donney
- Referee Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya