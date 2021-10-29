The Djibouti Football Federation has officially confirmed they will not host this year’s CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup.

According to a statement released by the Regional football governing body (CECAFA), Djibouti through their Secretary General, Youssouf Ahmed Mahmoud indicated they will not be in position to host the Championship because of the rehabilitation ongoing at national stadium.

“We regret to inform you that following the meeting of the Board of Directors dated Tuesday, October 26, 2021, it was decided that the tournament of the Senior Women’s teams scheduled in Djibouti for the period from 03 to 18th December has been canceled due to the rehabilitation of the Stadium El Hadj Hassan Gouled,” stated the letter.

CECAFA Executive Director, Auka Gecheo confirmed receipt of the letter from Djibouti and indicated the board will sit to announce a new host.

Despite having the regional tournaments in place, there is seemingly little or no progress in terms of growth and development.

Kenya are the defending Champions of the CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup that was last held in 2019 in Tanzania.