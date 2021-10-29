Result

SC Villa 1-0 Police FC

Sadam Masereka scored six minutes from time to hand SC Villa a winning start to their 2021/22 campaign as they edged miserable Police 1-0 at Kavumba.

The record champions under new coach Petro Koukouras started slow with Police all over them but they held on till when they settled after a quarter an hour played.

Yusuf Ssozi, Mubarak Nsubuga and Brian Mayanja Mululi were all guilty for missing chances.

For Villa, youngster Oscar Mawa, Goffin Oyirwoth and Abdallah Salim forced the Cops defence into mistakes as the first half ended goalless.

After the break, Villa played more on the counter with the introduction of Masereka on the right wing for Mawa with Goffin getting on the left.

With the game appearing to be headed for a draw, Masereka rushed on to a long ball from goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige and slotted home past Abdu Kimera.

The win lifts SC Villa to 10th on the log with 3 points from as many available while Police stay bottom with no points after four games.