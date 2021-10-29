- Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match day Four):
- Friday, October 29, 2021: URA Vs UPDF – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University (3 PM)
Match Officials:
- Referee: William Oloya
- Assistant Referee 1: Muzamiru ljaga
- Assistant Referee 2: Sharif Lulenzi
- Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere
- Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange
Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club will play their first game of the season in the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League at home against UPDF at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University in the Bombo derby.
URA has been busy with games on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup where they bowed out to Egyptian side Al Masry 1-0 on aggregate during the second round.
Sam Timbe’s coached side therefore switches their focus on the domestic front.
They come into action on match day four at home against a familiar opponent in UPDF.
The key talking point among others in this game will be UPDF’s goalkeeper Brian “Ziggi” Bwete, a former URA diligent servant in the yester-years.
Bwete was singled out as man of the match when the army side beat Express 1-0 at the Bombo Military playground a fortnight ago.
He had also had a decent game in the 1-all draw away to Onduparaka at the GreenLight in Arua city.
Against a club that he previously served with one heart, Bwete will be under close scrutiny.
Other UPDF players ready for the job at hand include defenders Bernard Muwanga, skipper Denis Ssekitoleko, James Begisa, Simon Mbaziira, Aggrey Kirya among others.
Veteran Musa Mudde, Ivan Okello, Ibrahim Wamannah, Frank “Walcot” Yiga, Rogers Mugisha, Kippa Luwalo, Med Kyeline, Salim Huud, Ambrose Kigozi and others are options in midfield and attack that head coach Brian Ssenyondo will dwell upon.
“It will be a hard game where both clubs will compete” Ssenyondo anticipates.
UPDF will still miss the services of striker Ivan Ahimisibwe who was sent off during the clash with Express.
Team URA will bank on the CAF match experience to stage a formidable challenge as they embark on the season.
Goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi Legason, Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiiro, Najib Fesali, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Hudu Mulikyi, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Saidi Kyeyune, Ivan Sserubiri, captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Cromwelll Rwothomio, Steven Desse Mukwala, Ronald Dickson Kigongo and others are assured of making the match day squad.
This match will be handled by FIFA Referee William Oloya as center referee. Oloya will be officiating in his first game of the season.
Muzamiru ljaga and Sharif Lulenzi are Oloya’s first and second assistants respectively in the game with Asaduh Ssemeere as the fourth official.
The referee assessor is retired FIFA assistant referee Ali Tomusange
Other Games & Officials:
Gaddafi Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja city
- Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe
- Assistant Referee 1: Mathias Omunyira
- Assistant Referee 2: Elizabeth Asayo
- Fourth Official: Immaculate Achilo
- Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa
SC Villa Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso
- Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat
- Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
- Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo
- Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala
- Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo
Mbarara City Vs Arua Hill – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City
- Referee: Ali Kaddu
- Assistant Referee 1: Robson Atusinguza
- Assistant Referee 2: Aisha Kiiza
- Fourth official: Amon Ayinebwona
- Referee Assessor: Saaka Mutaaka
Saturday, 30th October 2021
KCCA Vs Tooro United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala city
- Referee: Siraji Mpyangu
- Assistant Referee 1: Fahad Sekayuba
- Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga
- Fourth Official: Umaru Mukisa
- Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko
Express Vs Vipers – Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku
- Referee: Rajab Bakasambe
- Assistant referee 1: Ronald Katenya
- Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe
- Fourth official: Muzamiru Waiswa
- Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye
Onduparaka Vs BUL – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city
- Referee: Paul Omara
- Assistant Referee 1: Tonny Agil
- Assistant Referee 2: Kevin Aweko
- Fourth Official: Deogratius Opio
- Referee Assessor: George Kabwimukya
Wakiso Giants Vs Busoga United – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso
- Referee: Paul Turyamureeba.
- Assistant Referee 1: Marex Nakitto Nkumbi
- Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi
- Fourth official: Robert Donney
- Referee Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya