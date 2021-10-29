Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match day Four):

Friday, October 29, 2021: URA Vs UPDF – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University (3 PM)

Match Officials:

Referee: William Oloya

William Oloya Assistant Referee 1: Muzamiru ljaga

Muzamiru ljaga Assistant Referee 2: Sharif Lulenzi

Sharif Lulenzi Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere

Asaduh Ssemeere Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club will play their first game of the season in the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League at home against UPDF at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University in the Bombo derby.

URA has been busy with games on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup where they bowed out to Egyptian side Al Masry 1-0 on aggregate during the second round.

Sam Timbe’s coached side therefore switches their focus on the domestic front.

They come into action on match day four at home against a familiar opponent in UPDF.

The key talking point among others in this game will be UPDF’s goalkeeper Brian “Ziggi” Bwete, a former URA diligent servant in the yester-years.

Bwete was singled out as man of the match when the army side beat Express 1-0 at the Bombo Military playground a fortnight ago.

He had also had a decent game in the 1-all draw away to Onduparaka at the GreenLight in Arua city.

Against a club that he previously served with one heart, Bwete will be under close scrutiny.

Other UPDF players ready for the job at hand include defenders Bernard Muwanga, skipper Denis Ssekitoleko, James Begisa, Simon Mbaziira, Aggrey Kirya among others.

UPDF players stretch during a limbering session at Bombo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Veteran Musa Mudde, Ivan Okello, Ibrahim Wamannah, Frank “Walcot” Yiga, Rogers Mugisha, Kippa Luwalo, Med Kyeline, Salim Huud, Ambrose Kigozi and others are options in midfield and attack that head coach Brian Ssenyondo will dwell upon.

“It will be a hard game where both clubs will compete” Ssenyondo anticipates.

Brian Ssenyondo interview before facing URA (Credit: UPDF FC Channel)

UPDF will still miss the services of striker Ivan Ahimisibwe who was sent off during the clash with Express.

Team URA will bank on the CAF match experience to stage a formidable challenge as they embark on the season.

Goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi Legason, Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiiro, Najib Fesali, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Hudu Mulikyi, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Saidi Kyeyune, Ivan Sserubiri, captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Cromwelll Rwothomio, Steven Desse Mukwala, Ronald Dickson Kigongo and others are assured of making the match day squad.

L-R: URA players Ronald Dickson Kigongo, Ivan Sserubiri and Paul Patrick Mbowa during a moment in their match against Al Masry (Credit: John Batanudde)

This match will be handled by FIFA Referee William Oloya as center referee. Oloya will be officiating in his first game of the season.

Muzamiru ljaga and Sharif Lulenzi are Oloya’s first and second assistants respectively in the game with Asaduh Ssemeere as the fourth official.

The referee assessor is retired FIFA assistant referee Ali Tomusange

Other Games & Officials:

Gaddafi Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja city

Referee : Lucky Kasalirwe

: Lucky Kasalirwe Assistant Referee 1 : Mathias Omunyira

: Mathias Omunyira Assistant Referee 2: Elizabeth Asayo

Elizabeth Asayo Fourth Official: Immaculate Achilo

Immaculate Achilo Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa

SC Villa Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso

Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat

Ali Sabilla Chelengat Assistant Referee 1 : Hakim Mulindwa

: Hakim Mulindwa Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo

Gilbert Ngyendo Fourth Official : John Bosco Kalibbala

: John Bosco Kalibbala Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Mbarara City Vs Arua Hill – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City

Referee : Ali Kaddu

: Ali Kaddu Assistant Referee 1: Robson Atusinguza

Robson Atusinguza Assistant Referee 2 : Aisha Kiiza

: Aisha Kiiza Fourth official: Amon Ayinebwona

Amon Ayinebwona Referee Assessor: Saaka Mutaaka

Saturday, 30th October 2021

KCCA Vs Tooro United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala city

Referee : Siraji Mpyangu

: Siraji Mpyangu Assistant Referee 1 : Fahad Sekayuba

: Fahad Sekayuba Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga

Khalid Muyaga Fourth Official : Umaru Mukisa

: Umaru Mukisa Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Express Vs Vipers – Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

Rajab Bakasambe Assistant referee 1 : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya Assistant Referee 2 : Isa Masembe

: Isa Masembe Fourth official : Muzamiru Waiswa

: Muzamiru Waiswa Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye

Onduparaka Vs BUL – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city

Referee: Paul Omara

Paul Omara Assistant Referee 1 : Tonny Agil

: Tonny Agil Assistant Referee 2 : Kevin Aweko

: Kevin Aweko Fourth Official : Deogratius Opio

: Deogratius Opio Referee Assessor: George Kabwimukya

Wakiso Giants Vs Busoga United – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso