Results

URA 3-1 UPDF

Mbarara City 2-1 Arua Hill

Gaddafi FC 1-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

URA came from a goal down to beat visiting UPDF 3-1 in their opening match of the 2021/22 season.

Cromwell Rwothomio netted a brace while substitute Viane Sekajugo scored the other to give the tax men all points at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Simon Mbaziira’s in additional time of the first half turned out to be a mere consolation.

𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 | Off to a flying start with a sweet comeback.



What a 𝐓.𝐄.𝐀.𝐌! #URAFC #URAUPDF pic.twitter.com/WiUGNSLasJ — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) October 29, 2021

Rwothomio restored parity for Sam Timbe’s men in the 68th minute before Sekajugo made it 2-1 five minutes later after he had replaced Joachim Ojera ten minutes earlier.

Rwothomio put the icing on the cake with a third six minutes to time to make all points safe.

URA’s next game is a trip to Arua on Tuesday to face Arua Hill while UPDF will host league debutants Gaddafi FC on the same day.

At Kakyeeka, hosts Mbarara City inflicted the first defeat on Arua Hill with a 2-1 win.

Henry Kitegenyi and Jude Semugabi scored for Hussein Mbalangu’s men before Alfred Leku pulled one back for the visitors coached by ex-Ankole Lions coach Livingstone Mbabazi.

Elsewhere, James Otim netted late in the second half as Gaddafi earned their first top flight victory at the expense of Soltilo Bright Stars.

It was the Stars’ third defeat in as many games and they are second from bottom on the table.

Action continues on Saturday four league games – Express host Vipers, Wakiso Giants will be at home to Busoga United, Tooro United visit KCCA while BUL are away to Onduparaka.