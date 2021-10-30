CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship 2021

Tanzania 1-0 Eritrea

Tanzania needed to dig deep to overcome Eritrea as the 2021 CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship got underway on Saturday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Despite getting several scoring opportunities, the decisive moment and only goal of the game came deep into stoppage time.

Clara Cleitus Luvanga tucked home in the first minute of added time to guide the Tanzanite to victory.

Tanzania looked overwhelming favourites coming into the game and indeed dominated proceedings but failed to find the cutting edge on several occasions.

Aisha Masaka, captain Irene Kisisa and Esther Mabanza all had efforts at goal but lacked the effectiveness whenever they went through on goal.

On the other hand, Delina Sahle Tekie proved the big threat to the Tanzanian backline, playing as the main striker for Eritrea.

Two minutes to fulltime, Masaka thought she had broken the deadlock but her goal was ruled out by referee Diana Murungi for an infringement on goalkeeper Rahwa Yosan Tekeste Behre.

The result means Tanzania take early lead in the Championship fight and will return to action on Monday against Burundi while Eritrea will be up against Ethiopia.