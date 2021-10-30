CECAFA Women’s U20 Women Championship

Matchday 1

Tanzania 1-0 Eritrea

Djibouti 0- 7 Ethiopia

Uganda 5-1 Burundi

Matchday 2 Fixtures

Uganda vs Djibouti – 10:30AM

Eritrea vs Ethiopia – 1PM

Tanzania vs Burundi – 4:30PM

The Uganda U20 Women’s National Team made its intentions clear as the 2021 CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship got underway on Saturday at FUFA Technical Centre.

The hosts were the overwhelming pre-tournament favourites and indeed set strong warning in their opening game, routing Burundi 5-1.

A brace from captain Fauzia Najjemba and a goal apiece by Shamirah Nalugya, Magret Kunihira and Hadijah Nandago were enough to sweep aside Burundi who got their consolation through Pascicie Butoyi.

Right from onset, Uganda dominated proceeding and the opening goal came as early as the 5th minute through Nandago.

The diminutive forward was well stationed inside the area to fire home, thanks to Najjemba who did the donkey work off the left flank before setting up Nandago.

Hadija Nandago celebrates her goal against Burundi

Seven minutes later, Kunihira doubled the lead for the hosts, scoring from the right wing as Uganda went on rampage.

Skipper Najjemba stretched the lead with a cool finish after beating the Burundi defence for pace when Biira Nadunga picked her up with a long ball.

However, Burundi pulled one back through Butoyi with five minutes to play in the first half. A miscommunication between Samalie Nakacwa and Biira Nadunga gifted her at the near post and drilled home.

In the second stanza, Najjemba and Nalugya added a goal each to put the icing on the cake.

Najjemba had the chance to complete a hat trick when Uganda was awarded with a penalty in stoppage time but her effort from the spot hit the woodwork.

In the other games played, Tanzania edged Eritrea, winning 1-0 while Ethiopia obliterated Djibouti with a 7-0 score.

Action will resume on Monday with Uganda playing Djibouti in the first game, Tanzania will face Burundi while Eritrea will take on Ethiopia.