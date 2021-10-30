2021 Safari Sevens – Day One Results

Uganda 24-12 Titans Women Academy

Uganda 29-05 Zimbabwe

The Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes have sailed through the opening day of the 2021 Safari Sevens, winning their two scheduled matches.

In the first one, a try from speedster Grace Auma and a hat trick from vice-captain Juliet Nandawula ensured the Lady Rugby Cranes recovered from a slow start to win, 24-12, against Titans Women Academy of South Africa.

The second match against Zimbabwe Women was a much stronger display for the national outfit making a return to the event since 2018. Captain Mary Gloria Ayot touched down first before Grace Auma and Maimuna Nassozi added their names to the scorers’ charts. Emilly Lekuru bagged a brace in the match which ended 29-05.

Head coach Charles Onen has said that his charges are good to go for the final day tomorrow when they will face the two select Kenya Lionesses teams.

The women’s tournament is being played in a round-robin format after which the team with the highest tally of points will be the winner.