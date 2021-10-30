Cricket went through some turbulent times especially when the Asians were expelled in the 1970s. The Asian community had been the custodians of the game then, and with a lot of uncertainty for the game, a few gentlemen like Sam Sewaggude ensured that the game remains alive in Uganda.

There is a tale that he drove Sam Walusimbi to Kenya in 1975 as he tried out for the EACC team that went to the 1975 World Cup in England.

A student of Budo Junior School and Kings College Budo, Sewagudde was a handy middle-order batter and off-spinner who enjoyed standing in slips and gully. Sewagudde is one of the founding members of the 1st indigenous local club Africa Cricket Club (ACC) and also the first man to captain an all-black national team.

When cricket was looking for a new home from Banojjozi Oval (present-day clock tower), Sewagudde was one of the gentlemen who picked up hoes and personal resources to make sure that the present-day Lugogo Cricket Oval is put in playable condition. Their dedication to the cause of cricket has stayed for generations to benefit, Lugogo is the current home of cricket.

When I started playing for the national team in 1986, Mr. Sewagudde was the Team Manager, a post he remained with until he fulfilled his lifelong ambition of managing the team to the East and Central Africa Cricket Conference (ECACC) to lifting the Sir Robert Menzis trophy in 1991 in Malawi. This was the only international tournament we used to play in then and mentored the team from being the whipping boys of each tournament to a winning team that moved on to bigger and better things later on. Always soft-spoken but very FIRM, never to chest thump about his contributions or accomplishments but, quietly, do what is required to do behind the scenes. Mr. Sewagudde will always be remembered as an integral part of the selfless cricketer who kept the game afloat at its worst time in the 70s and the 80s and can comfortably take responsibility for setting the foundation on which the current UCA is built. A match in his honor is only a small token to the silent hero member of Game. Paul Nsibuka, former National Team Captain.

At the testimonial game today, Sewagudde was accompanied by his family with two sides competing in a 15 over the game.

Sam’s XI were the victors of the day by 4 runs against Sewaggude XI. The current UCA Chairman Michael Nuwagaba scored 42 runs for Sewagudde’s XI while Norman Batanda (39) and former UCA Chairman Bashir (32) piled on the runs for Sam’s XI.

The cricket match to celebrate a fine gentleman while he is still alive is a befitting tribute to a man who has made a big impact on the development of the game.