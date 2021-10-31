

The Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) Constitutional mix-up took a new twist after the Executive Committee responded strongly to an interim order by the Senate staying an Extraordinary Assembly due this November.

The Senate sought to stop the assembly that was supposed to fill the two years long-vacant position of Deputy Vice President Vintage, Touring, and Safety.

However, the FMU Executive replied with claims that the order was inappropriate.

In part, the Excom response reads;

The Senate acted out of its constitutional mandate in directing to stop the Extraordinary Assembly. The General Assembly shall be the legislative body of the Federation and, as such, the supreme authority.

The Senate’s directive was premised on appeals from two clubs tabled to them. The appeals follow the suspension of clubs and executive members involved in the unsanctioned Afrika Kwetu Tour in September.

FMU insists the Senate cannot hear any cases unless a National Appeals Committee is constituted.

In the letter, FMU also highlighted the ineligibility of the two appointed members; McDusman Kabega and John Prinsloo as duly appointed to be part of the Senate.

According to the FMU constitution, the Senate is composed of three past presidents and two persons appointed by Excom. They are appointed after an elective assembly.

FMU claims that despite holding an elective assembly last year, it was yet to name the two new Senate members.