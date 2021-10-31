FA Trophy:

Bognor Regis Town 5-0 Watham Abbey

Bognor Regis Town Football Club humiliated Waltham Abbey 5-0 during the FA Trophy duel at the Nyewood Lane on Saturday, 30th October 2021.

Ugandan born forward Nathan Odokonyero starred with a personal hat-trick in the game.

Jordy Mongoy and second half substitute Kayne Roberts Diedrick added the other two goals for the brave performance.

Nathan Odokonyero scores (Credit: Lyn Phillips)

Celebrations for Bognor Regis Town players (Credit: Lyn Phillips)

All the three goals by the towering striker for Bognor Regis Town were scored under 12 minutes in the opening stanza coming in the 19th, 26th and 31st minutes.

Mongoy got the fourth goal in the 56th minute and Roberts capped the icing on the already baked cake with an 82nd minute goal off a Brook assist.

Great performance from the lads and through into the next round happy to get man of the match and my first hat-trick and thanks to all the supporters Nathan Odokonyero, Bognor Regis Town striker

Nathan Odokonyero takes on the opposition (Credit: Lyn Phillips)

This was perfect reaction of Bognor Regis Town who had slipped 4-2 in the previous match to Folkestone at their Nyewood Lane arena under the lights.

Focus for Bognor Regis Town who are also christened as the “Rocks” switches to the Isthmian premier clash against Kingstonian next Saturday.

An explicit finish from Nathan Odokonyero (Credit: Lyn Phillips)

Bognor Regis Town Line Up: Amadou Tangara (Goalkeeper), Jake Flannigan, James Crane, Davies (Ethan Robb 58), Cook, Robson, Harvey Whyte (Captain), Harrison Brook, Nathan Odokonyero, Leigh (Charlie Bell 54), Jordy Mongoy (Kayne Diedrick-Roberts 66)

Sub not used: Dandy