Aziz Damani won the National Ladies T20 League after defeating Soroti Cricket Academy in the final by 9 runs.

The win was also made more satisfying because they were able to do it without dropping a single game throughout the tournament.

To make it to the final Aziz Damani had to overcome Pioneer in the early morning semifinal by 115 runs with national team player Rachel Ntono leading the run-scoring for Damani with a pretty 76 runs off 68 balls and Immaculate Nakisuyi chipping in with 49 off 27 balls. In the other semifinal, Soroti Cricket Academy took care of Wanderers with a 24-run win in a game of teams that were evenly matched.

No doubt the best two teams in the tournament met in the final both sides unbeaten. Aziz Damani won the toss and elected to bat first but they were pegged back immediately by Irene Alumo and Phiona Kulume who were disciplined with the ball upfront. Kenyan international Veronica Ambuga (23) and Immaculate Nakisuyi (13) were the only notable contributors to a team total of 77.

Aziz Damani needed to count their experience to win the final and their senior players put their hands up with the ball. Patricia Malemekia gave away just five runs in her four overs picking up two wickets that set the tone for the defence of the small total.

Captain Esther Iloku (23) tried to hold together the chase for Soroti Cricket Academy but she ran out of worth partners falling short by 9 runs.

The tournament was the first the ladies played this year due to Covid restrictions but a good competition as the girls will need to play more cricket amongst themselves if they are to do better at the next international qualifiers.

Immaculate Nakisuyi picked up the MVP award while Soroti Cricket Academy’s Christine Anayo and Proscovia Alako took the best bowler and best batter awards respectively.