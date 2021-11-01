Tuesday November 2, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3pm

Champions Express FC will have tactician Wasswa Bbosa back on the touchline as they seek to return to winning ways at struggling Police FC on Tuesday.

Bbosa has served a three match ban in which the Red Eagles have lost once, lost and drawn as many in the period.

Their last game ended in a 2-2 draw with rivals Vipers SC and faces a Police side that has lost all four league games so far this season.

Wasswa Bbosa Credit: EXPRESS FC MEDIA

But Bbosa doesn’t buy into thinking that it will be a walk in the park against the bottom side on the 16-team log.

“We expect a difficult challenge from a good side with good coaches despite the results so far posted,” warned Bbosa.

“We can’t expect it easy but we have ironed out mistakes in the previous game and we want to win in order to keep in touch with the leading pack,” he added.

Police’s Yusuf Ssozi and Express captain Enock Walusimbi vie for the ball on a water logged Mutesa II Wankulukuku turf (Courtesy photo)

For Police, the aim will be to pick their first points of the season although it won’t come easy against a team that beat them home and away last season.

“At the moment, everything is difficult but we believe that getting off the mark will ease all pressure,” said defender Muhamood.

The visitors could still be without winger Godfrey Lwesibawa but with Joseph Akandwanaho, Martin Kiiza and Eric Kambale, they have a potent attacking threat.

Former Express midfielder Mubarak Nsubuga and striker Herman Wasswa could feature against their former bosses.

Key Stats:

In the last 16 league meetings, Police have won 6, lost 8 and the rest draws.