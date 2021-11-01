Tuesday November 2, 2021

Kavumba Recreation Ground, 3pm

Morley Byekwaso is wary of the threat posed by hosts Soltilo Bright Stars as KCCA make a trip to Kavumba on Tuesday.

The two sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign with KCCA winning all their four matches so far while SBS are yet to pick any point in their first three league games.

Kasirye celebrates one of his three goals this season

In their last outing, Baker Mbowa’s charges were denied by a late winner from Gaddafi FC after what appeared like their legit goal was ruled out earlier in the game.

“It’s going to be a tough game against a side desperate to pick their first points,” said KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso.

“We are currently enjoying a good run with all players doing well and as a team; we want to keep this run.

His opposite number and former teammate at KCCA, Baker Mbowa is optimistic of getting off the mark.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ head coach Baker Mbowa celebrates (Credit: John Batanudde)

“We have trained well since our last game and have almost everyone available for the game,” said Mbowa.

“KCCA are a good team, top of the table and have a perfect run so far but for us, the target is to get all points tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Key Players

Former KCCA goalkeeper Hassan Matovu faces his former bosses for the first time since leaving the club and so is Nelly Senkatuka who previously played for the Lugogo side.

The visitors will rely on strikers Davis Kasirye and Sadat Anaku for goals.

Key Stats

KCCA have enjoyed a good run against Bright Stars with 10 wins, 2 losses and just four draws in the previous 16 league meetings.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended 2-1 for the Kasasiro on match day one although Soltilo Bright Stars won 2-0 at Lugogo in the last encounter.