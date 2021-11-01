CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship

Matchday Two

Uganda 13-0 Djibouti

Uganda U20 Women’s National Team captain Fauzia Najjemba was in scintillating form as Uganda had a cleanout result against Djibouti at the ongoing CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday.

The skipper orchestrated the damage against hapless Djibouti, scoring six of the 13 goals and thus ascending to the summit of the top scorers’ chart.

Fauzia Najjemba receives the match ball from the referee.

The six goals today mean she has eight in two games having scored a brace against Burundi in the first game.

The first goal for Uganda came as earth as the sixth minute through Hadijja Nandago. She would also go on to score another in the second stanza and end the game with a brace.

Hadijah Nandago in action against Djibouti.

The other goals for Uganda came from Catherine Nagadya, Asia Nakibuuka, Shamirah Nalugya, Shakira Nyinagahirwa and second half substitute Zaitun Namaganda.

Uganda will return to action on Wednesday against Eritrea while Djibouti on the other hand will play Burundi.

Uganda U20 Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakacwa, Asia Nakibuuka, Bira Nadunga, Aisha Nantongo, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Catherine Nagadya, Shamirah Nalugya, Fauzia Najjemba, Hadija Nandago, Magret Kunihira

Djibouti U20 Starting XI

Ikram Ali Moussa, Idil Gouled Robleh, Asma Hassan Daher, Fatouma Mahmoud Issa, Lerman Abdou Sikieh, Souban Ahmed Omar, Mouna Mahmoud Moumin, Mahado Daoud Daher, Ferouze Mohamed Issa, Hibak Yacoub Youssouf