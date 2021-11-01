CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship

Matchday Two

Monday, 1st November 2021

Uganda vs Djibouti – 10:30AM

Ethiopia vs Eritrea – 1PM

Tanzania vs Burundi -4PM

Uganda will not only be looking at winning against Djibouti but rather scoring enough goals as the CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship enters Matchday two on Monday.

Well aware that the tournament is played on a round robin format, goals may be important in determining who wins the title and therefore, the target will be scoring as many goals as possible.

Action between Uganda and Burundi on Matchday One (Photo: John Batanudde)

In their first game, Djibouti suffered a 7-0 loss to Ethiopia and the target will be to try and avoid shipping in the same tally against hosts and overwhelming favourites Uganda.

Action between Ethiopia and Djibouti on Saturday. (Photo: John Batanudde)

Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi believes every game counts and he is not looking at Djibouti as a weak opponent.

“We go to every game with full commitment and our target is to win whenever we play. So we shall not get complacent because Djibouti lost their first game.” He said.

Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi (Photo: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Captain Fauzia Najjemba who scored twice in the 5-1 win will be looking to add to her goal tally at the tournament in the fight for the top scores’ gong.

Ethiopia’s Ridet Assrasanang scored a hat trick against Djibouti and now leads the scoring charts.

Hat trick heroine Ridet Assrasanang (Photo:FUFA Media)

The other games to be played on Monday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru will see Ethiopia play Eritrea while Tanzania will take on Burundi.