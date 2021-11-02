Masaza Cup 2021 Groups:
- Masengere: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula
- Muganzirwaza: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala
- Bulange: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Bugerere
- Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese
The Masaza Cup 2021 tournament is expected to kick off officially in late November until December.
The groups for all the 18 teams were held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala city (Kooti Ya Kisekwa).
This was after a tranquil meeting between the organizing team and the members of the respective management committees.
The meeting witnessed the passing of the amended rules and regulations of this annual championship that will once again be played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru; just like during the 2020 edition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groups:
In arguably the group of death, four former winners; Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi and Ssingo are joined by Kabula in the Masengere.
Gomba is the record winners of this championship with five titles to their name and also the defending champion.
Any of the teams in Masengere group will kick off the championship.
In the Muganzirwaza group; 2020 losing finalists Buddu are joined by Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula and Butambala.
Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma, Kyaggwe and Bugerere make up the Bulange group.
Three time winners Mawokota, Bulemeezi, Kooki and Islanders Ssese constitute the Butikiro group.
Like in 2020, all the officials and players will be tested for COVID-19.
Only the vaccinated personalities will be permitted to access the premises at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.
His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is expected to grace the official opening and closing matches.
Past Winners Since 2004:
- 2020: Gomba
- 2019: Bulemeezi
- 2018: Singo
- 2017: Gomba
- 2016: Buddu
- 2015: Singo
- 2014: Gomba
- 2013: Mawokota
- 2012: Bulemeezi
- 2011: Buluri
- 2010: Not Held
- 2009: Gomba
- 2008: Kyadondo
- 2007: Mawokota
- 2006: Kooki
- 2005: Mawokota
- 2004: Gomba