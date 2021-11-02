Masaza Cup 2021 Groups:

The Masaza Cup 2021 tournament is expected to kick off officially in late November until December.

The groups for all the 18 teams were held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala city (Kooti Ya Kisekwa).

Entrance of Kooti Ya Kisekwa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Masaza Cup chairman organizing commitee Sulaiman Ssejjengo (with hand raised) during the meeting at Kooti Ya Kisekwa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Sulaiman Ssejjengo makes a point (Credit: David Isabirye)

This was after a tranquil meeting between the organizing team and the members of the respective management committees.

The meeting witnessed the passing of the amended rules and regulations of this annual championship that will once again be played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru; just like during the 2020 edition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the members who attended the lengthy meeting (Credit: David Isabirye)

Members attentively follow the proceedings in the meeting (Credit: David Isabirye)

Groups:

In arguably the group of death, four former winners; Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi and Ssingo are joined by Kabula in the Masengere.

Kyadondo team of 2020 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Gomba is the record winners of this championship with five titles to their name and also the defending champion.

Any of the teams in Masengere group will kick off the championship.

In the Muganzirwaza group; 2020 losing finalists Buddu are joined by Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula and Butambala.

Buddu team in 2020. Buddu is in Muganzirwaza group alongside Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula and Butambala

Busiro team that won third place at the 2021 Masaza Cup championship (Credit: David Isabirye)

Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma, Kyaggwe and Bugerere make up the Bulange group.

Three time winners Mawokota, Bulemeezi, Kooki and Islanders Ssese constitute the Butikiro group.

Like in 2020, all the officials and players will be tested for COVID-19.

Only the vaccinated personalities will be permitted to access the premises at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Masaza Cup organizing committee secretary Hon Patrick Nsanja deliberates during the meeting at Kooti Ya Kisekwa. Nsanja clarified that players who have been playing since 2018 has the 2021 edition as their last (Credit: David Isabirye).

His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is expected to grace the official opening and closing matches.

Past Winners Since 2004:

2020 : Gomba

: Gomba 2019 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2018 : Singo

: Singo 2017 : Gomba

: Gomba 2016 : Buddu

: Buddu 2015 : Singo

: Singo 2014 : Gomba

: Gomba 2013 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2012 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2011 : Buluri

: Buluri 2010: Not Held

Not Held 2009 : Gomba

: Gomba 2008 : Kyadondo

: Kyadondo 2007 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2006 : Kooki

: Kooki 2005 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2004: Gomba