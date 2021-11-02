Result: Arua Hill 3-2 URA

Alfred Leku scored the winning goal before he was sent off as 10-man Arua Hill came from two goals down to beat visitors URA at Barifa.

Kabon Living and Cromwell Rwothomio put the visitors 2-0 up before Samuel Ssekamatte scored a brace to restore parity and then Leku scored the winner.

Kabon opened the scoring with a free kick in the 29th minute and Rwothomio doubled the lead in the 42nd minute.

Ssekamatte halved the deficit at the stroke of half time with a free kick and drew the game level three minutes after restart.

Two minutes later, Leku put the Kongolo in the lead for the first time in the 50th minute.

With ten minutes left on the clock, Leku was sent off for a second bookable offence but Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s charges held on for their second win of the season.

They move to 4th on the log with 7 points after 5 games while URA are 12th with 3 points from two games.

Next on agenda for Arua Hill is a trip to Jinja to face Gaddafi Hill on November 19 while URA will host BUL the following day.