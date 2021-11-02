Result

Vipers SC 1-0 Onduparaka

Vipers SC bounced back from dropping two points at Express by edging visitors Onduparaka at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende to move within two points of leaders KCCA.

Halid Lwaliwa scored the only goal of the game on return from a long injury lay off.

The skipper headed home at the stroke of half time to give the hosts the lead they held onto until the final whistle.

The Caterpillars didn’t create as much although Muhammad Shaban wasted a few half chances in the first half.

FULL TIME



Halid Lwaliwa's goal the difference, as the Venoms bag the three important points. #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream | pic.twitter.com/gjBRZUq2l1 — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) November 2, 2021

Substitute Paul Mucureezi forced a good save from goalie Michael Kagiri while Baden Mujahid wasted the visitors’ best chance late on when his shot was blocked by Aziz Kayondo.

Earlier on, Gabriel Mateta shot direct at Fabien Mutombora after miscommunication in the Vipers backline.

Vipers return to action after the international break with a game away to Vipers SC on November 19 while Ondu will host Police a day later in Arua.

Line-ups:

Vipers: Mutombora (GK), Willa, Kayondo, Lwaliwa, Mulondo, Sentamu, Bobosi, Oriti (Karisa), Anukani (Mucureezi), Mazonki (Nelito) and Yunus Sentamu

Unused subs: Komakech (GK), Ssali, Watambala

Ondu: Kagiri (GK), Adriko, Okocha, Dudu, Okello, Yakini, Ivan Okello (Ndalambi), Oloro (Matata), Saafi (Baden), Jarieko, Shaban (Agau)

Unused subs: Opoloti (GK), Okech, Busobozi