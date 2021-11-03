CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship 2021

Matchday Three

Ethiopia 2-1 Tanzania

Ethiopia maintained their brilliant start at CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship, overcoming Tanzania on Wednesday to register their third win in as many games.

Whereas, the first half was cagey and with limited scoring opportunities, Ethiopia came recharged after recess to score twice and eventually claim all three points.

Mesay Temesgen and Yien Nyabouny scored a goal each to guide Ethiopia to victory thus ascending to the summit of the table.

Bakari Shime, the head coach of Tanzania U20 made one change from the team that had started against Burundi on Monday with Joyce Lema replacing Aisha Juma Mnunka.

His counterpart, Firew Hailegebral too made one change from the team that started against Eritrea with Meadin Sehilu starting ahead of Ariet Odong Ethiopia

In the opening stanza, the only realistic chance at goal came in the 23rd minute when Ridet Assrasang attempted from a free kick but Tanzania’s goalkeeper Asha Mrisho was well stationed to tip the ball over.

However, both teams stepped up efforts upon restart and Ethiopia broke the deadlock, two minutes into the second half.

Temesgen was quick enough to tap home, capitalizing on a spilling ball after goalkeeper Mrisho had initially saved.

In the 58th minute, Ethiopia doubled their lead through Nyabouny who scored direct from a free kick.

The closing stages of the games had ugly scenes with tempers flaring on either side.

When Luvanga pulled one back for Tanzania, they kept surging forward in a bid to salvage at least a point.

With three minutes of additional time, Tanzania won a free kick outside the area and Aisha Masaka tapped home but her goal was ruled for offside by assistant referee Alida Iradukunda.

Defender Fumukazi Ally who was furious with the decision pushed the assistant referee to the ground and she was sent off.

Even after the fulltime whistle, another brawl happened with Tanzanian players attacking the match officials.

The result means Ethiopia move top of the table on 9 points while Tanzania remain third on 6 points.

Ethiopia Starting XI

Betlehem Bekele, Amare Birkea, Mesay Temesgen, Genet Hailu, Tadesse Bizuayehu, Lorato Eyerusalem, Yien Nyabouny, Lema Turist, Ridet Assrasang, Naredos Getenet, Meadin Sehilu

Tanzania Starting XI

Asha Ismail Mrisho, Christer John Bahera, Mwanamvua Seif Haruna, Vioelth Nicholaus, Irene Elias Kisisa, Aisha Masaka, Rehema Mohamed, Clara Cleitus Luvanga, Fumukazi Ally Nguruwe, Isaya Mbimu, Esther Mabanza