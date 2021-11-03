Ethiopia edged Tanzania 2-1 in a closely contested match in the ongoing CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship on Tuesday.
Tanzania had an equalizer disallowed for offside and went over the top in expressing their dissatisfaction to the assistant referee.
East Africa's hub for Sports content
Ethiopia edged Tanzania 2-1 in a closely contested match in the ongoing CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship on Tuesday.
Tanzania had an equalizer disallowed for offside and went over the top in expressing their dissatisfaction to the assistant referee.