Wednesday

Kavumba Recreation Ground – 3pm (Sanyuka TV)

SC Villa and Wakiso Giants face off at Kavumba in what is a mini-Wakiso derby on Wednesday before the Jogoos shift to Njeru Technical Centre.

The two sides come into the game on the back of wins after SC Villa saw off Police while Wakiso Giants edged Busoga United 1-0 at Kabaka Kyabaggu.

“I watched them play against Busoga United, and clearly, they are dangerous on the counter-attack,” SC Villa coach Petros Koukouras stated ahead of the game.

“We have to be concentrated all the time and keep the ball away from them as much as possible,” Koukouras added.

His counterpart Alex Gitta who will be in charge of a third game since the departure of Douglas Bamweyana knows a thing or two about a new assembled Villa side.

“Tomorrow, we face another tough game against giants SC Villa. But we are confident that we can pick positive results from Kavumba.

“They have played only one game but we know the quality of the players they have, their playing style and capabilities. We have studied them well and will apply an approach that will give us all points.”

Key Stats

This will be third meeting between the two sides – Villa have won 1 and the other ended in a draw.