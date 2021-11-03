Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2021 (Cranes Na-mutima):

4th November: Northern Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes – Kitgum Boma playground (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic has made fresh call-ups to the national team ahead of the Northern region tour duel at Kitgum Boma playgrounds on Thursday, 4th November 2021.

Live wire Arua Hill forward Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte is among the additions to the team that departed for Kitgum on Wednesday morning.

Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte in action for Arua Hill against Onduparaka during the West Nile derby

Ssekamatte was on target with a brace as Arua Hill came from two goals down to beat Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Barifa stadium in Arua city on match day five of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Other additions to the team are the KCCA trio of John Revita, Davis Kasirye and Geofrey Wasswa.

Davis Kasirye celebrates a goal for KCCA. He has so far scored three times in five league engagements

John Revita is back to the Uganda Cranes fold

Head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic confirmed the additions to accomodate for the players unable to make the trip because varying reasons.

“We beefed up the team after some players were unable to join us. We are getting set for the final two FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kenya (home) and Mali (away)” Micho who registered a double header victory against Rwanda in October revealed.

The team left with the Uganda Cranes bus for Kitgum on Wednesday morning and will be expected to have a feel of the Kitgum Boma playground on Thursday afternoon.

Missing:

URA trio of goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi Legason,Cromwell Rwothomio and Najib Fesali as well as Express’ Enock Walusimbi are all down with different ailments whilst Vipers’ forward Yunus Sentamu is also absent.

The very last tour was held in Eastern Uganda at Mbale Municipal Stadium with the national team winning 1-0, thanks to Joakim Ojera’s goal.

Uganda Cranes team for Northern Uganda tour:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Full Backs:

Right: Ashraf Mandela (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers)

Left: Abdul-Aziz Kayondo (Vipers)

Central Defenders: Denis Iguma (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA)

Holding Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express)

Attacking Midfielders & Wingers: Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Rogers Mato (KCCA)

Forwards: Sadat Happy Anaku (KCCA), Davis Kasirye (KCCA), Steven Mukwala (URA), Martin Kizza (Express)