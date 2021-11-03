Result

SC Villa 1-3 Wakiso Giants

Titus Ssematimba scored twice as Wakiso Giants maintained their decent run with a 3-1 win against SC Villa at Kavumba on Wednesday.

Moses Aliro scored the other goal for the Purple Sharks while Umar Lutalo netted the Jogoos’ consolation on a chilly afternoon.

Ssematimba put the visitors in the lead after only ten minutes when he nodded home off a good ball into the area from Edward Satulo.

It was 2-0 after twenty minutes as Aliro put the ball behind the net with a half volley off a low cross from Grant Matsiko on the right.

Three minutes later, Ssematimba got his second and Wakiso Giants’ third with another low finish as Ibrahim Kasule bagged the assist.

Petro Koukouras was forced to make a change midway the first half withdrawing playmaker Abdallah Salim for Ali Bayo in a move that appeared to stop rampant visitors.

After the break, the Greek made more changes throwing on Travis Mutyaba, Saddam Masereka and Nicholas Kabonge in search for a comeback.

In the 64th minute, the lead was cut to 3-1 as Lutalo converted from a rebound after he missed penalty the Jogoos earned after Mutyaba was brought down by Fahad Kawooya.

The visitors held on for three points that lift them to 3rd on the table with nine points after five games while SC Villa drop to third from the bottom with only 3 points from two games so far.

Villa’s next game comes away to Express FC on November 20 while Wakiso Giants will host newbies Tooro United.

Line ups:

SC Villa: Kibirige (GK) ©, Agandu, Kafumbe, Ssemakula, Kizito, Kakomo, Abdallah Salim (A. Bayo), Mawa (Masereka), Ogwang (T. Mutyaba), Goffin and Lutalo (Kabonge)

Unused Subs: Ssenkooto (GK)

Wakiso Giants: Emukule (GK), Matsiko, Namwanja, Kawooya, Satulo, Ssenfuka, Ssematimba (Komakech 90+2), Kasule (Ssenyonjo 90+2’), Aliro (Lubwama 73’), Ssebuufu (Kimbowa/Muwonge)

Unused subs: Lukuya (GK), Masiko

Match Details

Goals: SC VILLA: Lutalo 64’ Wakiso Giants: Ssematimba 10’ 23’ Aliro 20’

Bookings: Satulo 14’, Kawooya 68’ Ssematimba 88’