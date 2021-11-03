StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022: Match Day 5 – Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Results:

BUL 1-0 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Soltilo Bright Stars 1-1 KCCA

KCCA Arua Hill 3-2 URA

URA Police 1-2 Express

Express Vipers 1-0 Onduparaka

BUL Football Club out-smarted Mbarara City on match day 5 of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 contest played at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja City.

New signing Ibrahim Nsimbe, a second half subsistute volleyed home the lone strike on the sunny evening in the 65th minute.

Mbarara City goallkeeper Muhammed Ssekeba closes down BUL player Credit: John Batanudde

Nsimbe who was captured from relegated Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) was the hero with a well struck volley past the advancing goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekeba off a telling delivery on the right flank by roving right back Umar Mukobe.

The hosts defended gallantly to earn maximum points that take them third on the 16 team log with 9 points off four matches played.

Umar Mukobe in action as Jude Semugabi closes by Credit: John Batanudde

Douglaas Muganga shields the ball away from Mbarara City forward Henry Kitegenyi Credit: John Batanudde

All the three cautions in the game were given to BUL players; Richard Ayiko, Mukobe and goalkeeper Said Keni in the 52nd, 80th and 84th minutes respectively.

BUL defender Douglas Muganga was rewarded with the match of the match honours, taking home a plaque and cash worth Shs. 100,000.

This was Mbarara City’s second loss of the season which leaves them on 6 points and 6th on the log.

The Ankole Lions fell to Tooro United 1-0 and had recently condemned Arua Hill 2-1 at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city.

Jude Ssemugabi of Mbarara City in action Credit: John Batanudde

BUL midfielder Jerome Kirya in action against Mbarara Ciy Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, the table leaders Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) lost their first points of the season, during the one-all draw on the road to Soltilo Bright Stars under rainy conditions at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Midfielder Ashraf Mugume cancelled the opener from Soltilo Bright Stars’ captain Nelson Senkatuka.

Ten man Arua Hill recovered from two goals down to out-smart Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 3-2 at the Barifa Stadium in Arua city.

Police lost for the fifth consecutive time, falling 2-1 to the reigning league champions Express at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Vipers maintained their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 win over Onduparaka at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Match day five continues on Wednesday, 3rd November 2021 with a single match when Sports Club Villa host Wakiso Giants at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

BUL XI Vs Mbarara City Credit: John Batanudde

Team Line Ups:

BUL XI: Said Keni (G.K), Richard Ayiko, Aggrey Madoi, Douglas Muganga, George Kasonko (Captain), Pascal Ngobi, Umar Mukobe, Ivan Wani, Jerome Kiirya, Dickson Niwamanya, Martin Aprem

Subs: Emmanuel Kalyowa (G.K), Owen Mukisa, Hilary Onek, Simon Peter Oketch, Ibrahim Nsimbe, Ibrahim Kazindula, Ibrahim Mugulusi

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

Assistant coach: Baker Kasule

Mbarara City XI Vs BUL Credit: John Batanudde

Mbarara City XI: Muhammad Ssekeba (G.K), Steven Othieno, John Adriko, Hilary Mukundane, Karim Ramathan, Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Swalik Ssegujja, Derrick Onyai, Jude Ssemugabi, Henry Kitegenyi

Subs: Martin Elungat (G.K), Okello, Ronald Edwok, Soulyemane Bamba, Makueth Wol Akeen, Frank Kalule, Ivan Otude

Mbarara City head coach Hussein Mbalangu shouts the instructions to his players Credit: John Batanudde

Head coach: Hussein Mbalangu

Assistant coach: Charles Ssenyange Kadidi

Match officials with the team captains for BUL and Mbarara City prior to kick off at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city Credit: John Batanudde

Match Officials: