Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2021

Northern Region Select 1-3 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes humbled the Northern region select team 3-1 duing the national team tour match at the Boma playground in Kitgum district on Thursday, 4th November 2021.

Vipers midfielder Ibrahim Orit, KCCA forward Rogers Mato and URA captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu netted the goals for the national team.

Brian Obedi converted a penalty with 20 minutes to play for the consolation in a match only watched by fully vaccinated fans against the COVID-19 ailment.

Ibrahim Orit and Steven Desse Mukwala celebrate the opening goal at Boma playground in Kitgum

Orit gave the national team the lead on 29 minutes when he finished past goalkeeper Jean Diego Wakorach after being set up by KCCA striker Davis Kasirye.

URA forward Steven Desse Mukwala missed the chance to make it 2 when his header razzed off the cross bar after Azizi Kayondo’s cross from the left.

Milton Karisa was cautioned on the stroke of half for a late challenge onto Francis Onekalit who had a busy first half for the Northern region select team.

Upon restart of play for the final 45 minutes, Uganda Cranes technical docket made wholesome changes, replacing the entire team.

Mato doubled the lead after a goal melee and Kagimu made it three with a 20 yarder shot.

Referee Deogratius Opio pointed to the spot after defender Geofrey Wasswa harshly pushed Isaac Otto in the area.

The resultant kick from the penalty mark was struck expertly by Obedi past Jack Komakech in Uganda Cranes’ goal posts.

There were no further goals as both sides defended gallantly.

We are very delighted having come to Northern Uganda and the locally based players got a perfect test at a time we are supposed to play Kenya and Mali in the coming days. Milutin Sredojevic, Uganda Cranes head coach

The regional tours are jointly sponsored by Nile Special and Airtel Uganda.

Northern Region Select team

Team Line Ups:

Northern Region Select XI: Jean Diego Wakorach (G.K), Bill Clinton Ociro, Rogers Atube, Erick Ayella, Ronald Owiny, Peter Owuma, Brian Odong, Francis Onekalit, Brian Obedi, Ivan Ocheng, Isaac Otto

Subs: Mathias Anthony Okello (G.K), Innocent Okechtweco, Francis Obama Nyeko, Gary Emmanuel Mwaka, Gody Otika, Chrispus Agang, Abel Odong

Head coach: Davis Achiram

Northern Region Select team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Cranes XI:

Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Paul Willa, Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Denis Iguma (Captain), John Revita, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani, Davis Kasirye, Steven Mukwala, Ibrahim Orit

Subs: Jack Komakech (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Martin Kizza, Livingstone Mulondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Mahad Kakooza, Shafik Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, Rogers Mato, Robert Eseru

Uganda Cranes second half team (Credit: David Isabirye)

The team captains with the match officals prior to kick off at the Boma playground in Kitgum

Match officials: