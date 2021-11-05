

The court in Kampala has declined the application for an injunction on the FMU Extraordinary Assembly stated for this weekend.

Jared Kalera, a member of the Southern Motor Club, sued FMU President Dipu Ruparelia and General Secretary Leilah Mayanja with intentions to challenge his suspension following his involvement in an event deemed illegal by FMU.

His application was among others to place an injunction on the upcoming extraordinary assembly.

Jared Kalera (Courtesy Photo)

The judge, Musa Sekaana, did not find strong grounds in Kalera’s application.

“You are making it appear as a matter of life and death. What if FMU was right to suspend you?

“You are voluntarily in the sport and you agreed to abide by the constitution. Should FMU activities stop because Kalera is suspended! What you are saying is that without Kalera there is no motorsport?” were some of the judge’s questions to Kalera.

The judge thereafter adjourned the case to 9th December 2021 before a final decision is made.

The action places FMU in a strong position for future engagements.

“I think the sport has won and that is the most important thing. The judge looked into everything and asked all the right questions.

“This should be a precedent that you can not take motorsport matters to court because we have structures in the federation that can solve these,” said FMU president, Dipu Ruparelia.

With the court decision, the FMU extraordinary assembly will go on this Saturday, 6th November.

The assembly among others will fill the vacant seat of the Deputy Vice President Vintage, Touring, and Safety and also appoint the audit committee.