After beating Malawi on the second day, it was not a question of whether Uganda would win the Pent Series but rather when.

And on Friday afternoon, the She Cranes won their fifth game in as many to be crowned the 2021 Pent Series champions.

She Cranes eased past hosts Namibia, coasting to a 56-37 win at Patrick Iyambo Police College courts in Windhoek.

Head coach Fred Mugerwa made changes to the team that started against Kenya yesterday. In the midcourt, Jesca Achan started at center and Ruth Meeme moved to Wing Attack while Irene Eyaru was back in the starting seven at Goal Attack.

The She Cranes found little resistance and by the second, the Uganda had assumed a double-figure goal lead over their hosts and the writing was on the wall.

She Cranes will now turn their focus on the African Netball Championship.

