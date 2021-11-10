Management of Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club has terminated the employment contract of their head coach Baker Mbowa.

The development was confirmed by the club via a media release on Wednesday, 10th November 2021.

“Soltilo Bright Stars FC has agreed to part ways with head coach Baker Mbowa after unconvincing results” a statement published by the club read.

This followed a string of unconvincing results that has witnessed the club fail to win any game in the first four matches of the 2021-2022 season.

In the first four matches of the current season, Soltilo Bright Stars lost thrice and drew once (with KCCA), managing a single point out of the possible 15 matches.

The three losses were away to Mbarara City on match day one (3-1 at Kakyeka Stadium), 1-0 to Onduparaka at home (Kavumba Recreational Stadium) and 1-0 defeat away to newly promoted Gaddafi at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city.

Way forward:

To surge forward, the club has appointed Mbowa’s immediate assistant Simon Peter Mugerwa as an interim (caretaker) manager until a permanent solution is sought.

Mbowa is the second coach to lose his job in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League this season.

Douglas Bamweyana parted ways with Wakiso Giants just after two matches.

Like Mbowa, Bamweyana was replaced by his assistant Alex Gitta.