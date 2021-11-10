Management of Busujju Ssaza has named CAF “C” licensed tactician Timothy Onyango as head coach ahead of the 2021 Masaza football cup tournament.

Onyango was officially unveiled during a function at Salva Courts Hotel in Bulenga – off Mityana road on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

This ceremony was graced by Fred Ssenyonjo, chairperson of the youth in Busujju Ssaza, Adam Masembe (head of the technical committee), Michael Ssozi (media head), Gerald Mwanje (assistant coach) and Joseph Musisi (goalkeeping coach).

Adam Masembe speaks to the media at at Salva Courts Hotel in Bulenga – off Mityana road (Credit: David Isabirye)

“I am excited to coach Busujju Ssaza football team. I thank the management for entrusting me with the mantle and responsibility to lead such a team.” Onyango revealed.

He takes over from Frank Mulindwa who coached the team last season.

Onyango will work alongside Gerald Mwanje as assistant coach and Joseph Musisi as the goalkeeping coach.

Gerald Mwanje (assistant coach) being unveiled officially (Credit: David Isabirye)

He has set the target of improving Busujju’s performance from last year where they were ejected at the quarterfinal stage.

Busujju is in the Muganzirwaza group alongside Buddu, Mawogola, Buwekula and Butambala.

The championship is ear-marked to kick off on 20th November 2021 (tentatively).

Timothy Onyango and Gerald Mwanje will work as head coach and assistant coach respectively at Busujju Ssaza (Credit: David Isabirye)

We have confidence in the coaches appointed at Busujju Ssaza for the 2021 season. The team has been built and we expect attractive brand of football which will yield results. Adam Masembe, head of technical – Busujju Ssaza

Masaza Cup 2021 Groups:

Masengere: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Past Winners:

2020 : Gomba

: Gomba 2019 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2018 : Singo

: Singo 2017 : Gomba

: Gomba 2016 : Buddu

: Buddu 2015 : Singo

: Singo 2014 : Gomba

: Gomba 2013 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2012 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2011 : Buluri

: Buluri 2010: Not Held

Not Held 2009 : Gomba

: Gomba 2008 : Kyadondo

: Kyadondo 2007 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2006 : Kooki

: Kooki 2005 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2004: Gomba