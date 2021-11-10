Management of Busujju Ssaza has named CAF “C” licensed tactician Timothy Onyango as head coach ahead of the 2021 Masaza football cup tournament.
Onyango was officially unveiled during a function at Salva Courts Hotel in Bulenga – off Mityana road on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
This ceremony was graced by Fred Ssenyonjo, chairperson of the youth in Busujju Ssaza, Adam Masembe (head of the technical committee), Michael Ssozi (media head), Gerald Mwanje (assistant coach) and Joseph Musisi (goalkeeping coach).
“I am excited to coach Busujju Ssaza football team. I thank the management for entrusting me with the mantle and responsibility to lead such a team.” Onyango revealed.
He takes over from Frank Mulindwa who coached the team last season.
Onyango will work alongside Gerald Mwanje as assistant coach and Joseph Musisi as the goalkeeping coach.
He has set the target of improving Busujju’s performance from last year where they were ejected at the quarterfinal stage.
Busujju is in the Muganzirwaza group alongside Buddu, Mawogola, Buwekula and Butambala.
The championship is ear-marked to kick off on 20th November 2021 (tentatively).
We have confidence in the coaches appointed at Busujju Ssaza for the 2021 season. The team has been built and we expect attractive brand of football which will yield results.Adam Masembe, head of technical – Busujju Ssaza
Masaza Cup 2021 Groups:
- Masengere: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula
- Muganzirwaza: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala
- Bulange: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma
- Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese
Past Winners:
- 2020: Gomba
- 2019: Bulemeezi
- 2018: Singo
- 2017: Gomba
- 2016: Buddu
- 2015: Singo
- 2014: Gomba
- 2013: Mawokota
- 2012: Bulemeezi
- 2011: Buluri
- 2010: Not Held
- 2009: Gomba
- 2008: Kyadondo
- 2007: Mawokota
- 2006: Kooki
- 2005: Mawokota
- 2004: Gomba