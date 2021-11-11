FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Uganda Cranes 1-1 Kenya Harambee Stars

Kenya Harambee Stars Rwanda Amavubi Stars 0-3 Mali Eagles

Kenya frustrated Uganda Cranes’ FIFA World Cup dream with a one-all draw on matchday five of the 2022 qualifiers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Thursday, 11th November 2021.

Harambee Stars’ skipper Michael Olunga headed the visitors ahead on the hour mark before a late-late controversial goal from forward Fahad Bayo salvaged some pride for the hosts.

Before Olunga’s opener, there had been a couple of chances missed per side.

Captain Michael Olunga celebrates Kenya’s opener with teammates against Uganda Cranes Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was alert to thwart a one against one moment with forward Samuel Ouma Onyango on 10 minutes after an Olunga through the pass.

The hosts missed an opportunity to take the lead in the 28th minute when defender Bevis Mugabi shot out from inside the goalkeeper off a rebounded attempt after goalkeeper Brian Okoth had failed to have full grip of a venomous Bobosi Byaruhanga free-kick.

Michael Olunga (left) is tackled by Bevis Mugabi during the game Credit: John Batanudde

Moses Waiswa shields the ball away from Abdallah Hassan Abdallah Credit: John Batanudde

The battle for space and the ball during the Uganda Cranes and Kenya Harambee Stars duel at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Cranes technical docket made a double change at the start of the second half.

Ibrahim Orit was introduced for Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo and another winger Milton Karisa came on for a robust Steven Desse Mukwala.

Orit nearly gave Uganda the lead but his shot from an acute angle narrowly missed the target in the 48th minute.

Olunga headed past Lukwago at the back post after a well-curled free-kick from Hassan Abdallah Abdallah off 40 yards.

Kenya Harambee Stars’ celebrations Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Cranes’ captain Khalid Aucho in action against Kenya Harambee Stars Credit: John Batanudde

Kenneth Miguna and Allan Okello battle for the ball at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda further made changes with Allan Okello replacing Bobosi Byaruhanga, Yunus Sentamu taking over Moses Waiswa’s slot, and Martin Kizza coming on for the injured Timothy Awany.

With virtually the last thick of the action, Kenya’s goalkeeper Okoth gifted Uganda with an equalizer when he hesitated to handle the ball before an on-rushing Bayo poked away the ball in what seemed to have been a foul not given before the forward rolled the ball into the net for the equalizer.

Aziz Fahad Bayo and Isaac Muleme celebrate Uganda Cranes’ goal Credit: John Batanudde

Djibouti referee Ahmed Djama Souleiman signaled goal much to the protest of the Kenyan players.

One-all the contest ended, much to the disappointment of the two sides.

Yunus Junior Sentamu and Timothy Denis Awany were cautioned for Uganda Cranes will be ruled out for the away trip (due to accumulated cards).

Uganda’s final game is away against Mali in Morocco as Kenya hosts Rwanda this Sunday.

Captains’ moment: Khalid Aucho and Michael Olunga embrace after the game Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Cranes XI against Kenya Credit: John Batanudde

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Denis Iguma, Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo, Bevis Mugabi, Timothy Awany, Khalid Aucho (Captain), Moses Waiswa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Desse Mukwala, Azizi Fahad Bayo, Isaac Muleme

Subs: Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (G.K), Mathias Kigonya (G.K), Livingstone Mulondo, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Garvin Kizito Mugweri, John Revita, Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Martin Kizza, Ibrahim Orit, Allan Okello, Milton Karisa, Yunus Junior Sentamu

Milutin Sredojevic, Uganda Cranes head coach Credit: John Batanudde

Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic (Serbia)

Kenya XI Vs Uganda Cranes Credit: John Batanudde

Kenya XI: Brian Okoth Bwire (G.K), Joseph Stanley Okumu, David Ochieng, Omar Khamis Obiero, Anthony Akumu Agay, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Wambuni Stieno, Hassan Abdallah Abdallah, Samuel Onyango Ouma, Michael Oganda Olunga (Captain)

Subs: Ian Aubrey Otieno (G.K), James Saruni Lepiri, Muhammed Mayeko, Johnson Omorwa Otieno, Ismael Salim Dunga, Clinton Miheso Ayisi, Duke Ooga Abuya, Cliff Nyakeya Mandere, Tera Luheni Alwyn, Timothy Noor Ouma

Engin Firat, Harambee Stars head coach Credit: John Batanudde

Head coach: Engin Firat (Turkey)

Team captains Khalid Aucho and Michael Olunga pose with the match officials prior to kick off at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Match officials:

Referee: Ahmed Djama Souleiman (Djibouti)

Ahmed Djama Souleiman (Djibouti) Assistant Referee 1 : Ahmed Abdourazak Liban (Djibouti)

: Ahmed Abdourazak Liban (Djibouti) Assistant Referee 2 : Rachid Waiss Bouraleh (Djibouti)

: Rachid Waiss Bouraleh (Djibouti) Fourth official : Mohamed Guedi Diraneh (Djibouti)

: Mohamed Guedi Diraneh (Djibouti) Referee Assessor : Ahmed Audah (Egypt)

: Ahmed Audah (Egypt) Match Commissioner : Hassan Amir (Somalia)

: Hassan Amir (Somalia) Medical officer: Dr. Apollo Bugingo Ahimbisibwe (Uganda)

