- FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):
- Uganda Cranes 1-1 Kenya Harambee Stars
- Rwanda Amavubi Stars 0-3 Mali Eagles
Kenya frustrated Uganda Cranes’ FIFA World Cup dream with a one-all draw on matchday five of the 2022 qualifiers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Thursday, 11th November 2021.
Harambee Stars’ skipper Michael Olunga headed the visitors ahead on the hour mark before a late-late controversial goal from forward Fahad Bayo salvaged some pride for the hosts.
Before Olunga’s opener, there had been a couple of chances missed per side.
Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was alert to thwart a one against one moment with forward Samuel Ouma Onyango on 10 minutes after an Olunga through the pass.
The hosts missed an opportunity to take the lead in the 28th minute when defender Bevis Mugabi shot out from inside the goalkeeper off a rebounded attempt after goalkeeper Brian Okoth had failed to have full grip of a venomous Bobosi Byaruhanga free-kick.
Uganda Cranes technical docket made a double change at the start of the second half.
Ibrahim Orit was introduced for Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo and another winger Milton Karisa came on for a robust Steven Desse Mukwala.
Orit nearly gave Uganda the lead but his shot from an acute angle narrowly missed the target in the 48th minute.
Olunga headed past Lukwago at the back post after a well-curled free-kick from Hassan Abdallah Abdallah off 40 yards.
Uganda further made changes with Allan Okello replacing Bobosi Byaruhanga, Yunus Sentamu taking over Moses Waiswa’s slot, and Martin Kizza coming on for the injured Timothy Awany.
With virtually the last thick of the action, Kenya’s goalkeeper Okoth gifted Uganda with an equalizer when he hesitated to handle the ball before an on-rushing Bayo poked away the ball in what seemed to have been a foul not given before the forward rolled the ball into the net for the equalizer.
Djibouti referee Ahmed Djama Souleiman signaled goal much to the protest of the Kenyan players.
One-all the contest ended, much to the disappointment of the two sides.
Yunus Junior Sentamu and Timothy Denis Awany were cautioned for Uganda Cranes will be ruled out for the away trip (due to accumulated cards).
Uganda’s final game is away against Mali in Morocco as Kenya hosts Rwanda this Sunday.
Team Line Ups:
Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Denis Iguma, Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo, Bevis Mugabi, Timothy Awany, Khalid Aucho (Captain), Moses Waiswa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Desse Mukwala, Azizi Fahad Bayo, Isaac Muleme
Subs: Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (G.K), Mathias Kigonya (G.K), Livingstone Mulondo, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Garvin Kizito Mugweri, John Revita, Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Martin Kizza, Ibrahim Orit, Allan Okello, Milton Karisa, Yunus Junior Sentamu
Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic (Serbia)
Kenya XI: Brian Okoth Bwire (G.K), Joseph Stanley Okumu, David Ochieng, Omar Khamis Obiero, Anthony Akumu Agay, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Wambuni Stieno, Hassan Abdallah Abdallah, Samuel Onyango Ouma, Michael Oganda Olunga (Captain)
Subs: Ian Aubrey Otieno (G.K), James Saruni Lepiri, Muhammed Mayeko, Johnson Omorwa Otieno, Ismael Salim Dunga, Clinton Miheso Ayisi, Duke Ooga Abuya, Cliff Nyakeya Mandere, Tera Luheni Alwyn, Timothy Noor Ouma
Head coach: Engin Firat (Turkey)
Match officials:
- Referee: Ahmed Djama Souleiman (Djibouti)
- Assistant Referee 1: Ahmed Abdourazak Liban (Djibouti)
- Assistant Referee 2: Rachid Waiss Bouraleh (Djibouti)
- Fourth official: Mohamed Guedi Diraneh (Djibouti)
- Referee Assessor: Ahmed Audah (Egypt)
- Match Commissioner: Hassan Amir (Somalia)
- Medical officer: Dr. Apollo Bugingo Ahimbisibwe (Uganda)
Same script, different folks.
