NBA G-League side Texas Legends have announced the signing of John Deng Geu.

Geu reunites with Silverbacks head coach George Galanopoulos after a short stint in Germany with SC Rasta Vechta.

North Texas!!! He’s baaaack! We’ve acquired @DengGeu from the available player pool. pic.twitter.com/zN2jWVSAsU — Texas Legends (@TexasLegends) November 15, 2021

In a statement released by the Texas Legends, Geu is expected to be available to make his debut in Memphis on Tuesday.

The 6’9″ forward is part of the squad summoned for the first leg of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers in Benguela, Angola later this month.