The last time these two sides met in a World Cup qualifier game Elijah Othieno held his nerve in the final over to defend 19 overs even when Riazat Ali Shah seemed like he would pull a rabbit out of the hut.

Kenya inflicted a painful and unforgettable 1 run loss to Uganda in front of their home fans in Lugogo, a moment experienced by most of the squad.

However, two years on a lot of things have changed. Brian Masaba replaced Roger Mukasa as captain and Laurence Mahatlane is the head coach of the Cricket Cranes.

The two sides will renew this rivarily for who the superior man in East African cricket is on Wednesday but the stakes are very high for either side.

A place in the global qualifiers is what is at stake for the top-ranked side in this 4 nation qualifier tournament.

Tanzania, Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda are fighting for a place at the global qualifiers. Kenya and Namibia qualified from Kampala in 2019 and Nigeria was fortunate to seek in via the disqualification of Zimbabwe from International cricket.

The four teams will play each other twice on a round-robin format with the top side at the end of the round-robin stage moving on to the next round of qualifiers.

Kenya and Nigeria came directly into the finals but Tanzania and Uganda got the finals via the regional qualifiers.

Uganda won the Group A qualifiers while Tanzania was the winner of the Group B qualifiers just last week. Uganda and Tanzania were fortunate to pick up some valuable t20 ranking points but also have a better feel of the wickets in Kigali.

Uganda will have the psychological edge against Kenya and Nigeria having beaten them in the Pearl of Africa Series in September if that is to count for anything, but those sides know that the stakes are very high for this tournament.

Kenya has recalled veterans Rakeep Patel and Collins Obuya both of whom enjoy playing against Uganda.

Captains including Brian Masaba (R) pose for a shoot with the Africa T20 Trophy

The two rivals will meet up tomorrow morning at the IPRC oval, a ground that is still very new but will be where Kenya plays 4 of their 6 games.

In the afternoon Uganda will move across town to take on Nigeria at the Gahanga Oval. The teams will also be battling fatigue as they have to play back to back double headers before taking a break.

This should be a great test for either side as each of them seeks to dominate the region as a cricket powerhouse. All the action will be live on the ICC TV app.

CRICKET CRANES CONTINGENT TO RWANDA –

The Players:

Brian Masaba (Captain), 2. Deus Muhumuza (Vice Captain), 3. Ronak Patel, 4. Simon Ssesazi, 5. Dinesh Nakrani, 6. Frank Akankwasa, 7. Riazat Ali Shah, 8. Kenneth Waiswa, 9. Bilal Hassun, 10. Frank Nsubuga, 11. Saud Islam, 12. Richard Agamire, 13. Henry Ssenyondo, 14. Fred Achelam (wicket-keeper)

The Officials:

Laurence Mahatlane (Coach), Jackson Ogwang (Assistant Coach), Shamim Nassali (Physiotherapist), Alvin Bagaya (Analyst), Innocent Ndawula (Media Manager) Jackson Kavuma (Team Manager).

AFRICA T20 FINALS – One Spot To The Global Qualifiers in 2022

Kenya, Nigeria., Tanzania, Uganda

UGANDA’S ITINERARY

15 November 2021:

Uganda arrives in Rwanda & Check-in at La Palisse Hotel, Nyamata

16 November 2021:

Teams Practice, Captains Shoot and Pre-tournament Briefing

17 November 2021:

10:15am: Kenya vs. Uganda, IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro-Kigali

2:45pm: Uganda vs. Nigeria, Gahanga International Stadium

18 November 2021:

10:15am: Tanzania vs. Uganda, Gahanga International Stadium

2:45pm: Nigeria vs. Uganda, IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro-Kigali

19 November 2021:

Rest/Reserve Day

20 November 2021:

10:15am: Uganda vs. Tanzania, Gahanga International Stadium

2:45pm: Uganda vs. Kenya, Gahanga International Stadium