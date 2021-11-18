2021 Uganda Golf Ladies Open 2021

Day one Leader: Meron Kyomugisha (H/C 6) – 70 Gross

Meron Kyomugisha is the day one leader at the ongoing Uganda Golf Ladies Open at the par 71- Entebbe club.

The Palm Valley Club member scored 1-under par 70 to topple the rest of the field.

Playing off handicap six, Kyomugisha had a total of five birdies during the opening round on holes 3,11,12,15, and 18.

Meron Kyomugisha in consultation with the caddie (Credit: David Isabirye)

The long hitter had par scores on the opening hole, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 13 and 14 with bogies on holes 2,8,16, and 17.

She attributed her great performance to the driving perfection.

“My driving was perfect today. I had a good round on the opening day,” she stated.

Meron Kyomugisha powerfully swings off the Tee-Box

Day 2 Pressure

Kyomugisha remains unfazed about the pressures that come with leading a pack of golfers in a championship.

“I want to maintain my scores so that I remain top. I made mistakes at the last open in Kampala but I will remain calm,” she added.

Peace Kabasweka walks away after driving from the 18th Tee (Credit: David Isabirye)

Irene Nakalembe swings off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Vicky Elias

Peace Kabasweka, handicap 6 tied for second place with 6-over par 77 alongside Kenya’s Mercy Nyanchama, handicap 5.

Tanzanian Vicky Elias (handicap 8) and pre-event favourite Irene Nakalembe tied in fourth place on 7-over 78.

Defending champion Martha Babirye (81), Gloria Mbaguta (82), Julia Joan Nampewo (83), Diana Nambalirwa (85) and Resty Nalutaaya (86) completed the top 10.

Martha Babirye walks onto the 18th green (Credit: David Isabirye)

Gloria Mbaguta after playing her opening round on Thursday in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Anne Abeja, Uganda Ladies Golf Union president (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kabasweka and Nakalembe remain optimistic that there is a lot to play for in the remaining two rounds.

“There is still a lot of golf to play and am confident of doing a good chase,” Nakalembe who swings off day two in the second pressure group alongside Babirye and Vicky Elias revealed.

Kabasweka tees off day two in the main pressure group with day one leader Kyomugisha and Nyanchama on Friday morning at 11:50 AM.

Day two will also witness action in the subsidiary category of golfers (men and ladies).

The ladies officially wind down the golfing business on Saturday, 20th November 2021.

The main open (amateurs) will tee off next week before the professionals close the series in early December.

Leaderboard (Top 10):

1 – Meron Kyomugisha (Uganda) – 70

T2 – Peace Kabasweka (Uganda) – 77

Mercy Nyanchama (Kenya) – 77

T4 – Vicky Elias (Tanzania) – 78

Irene Nakalembe (Uganda) – 78

6 – Martha Babirye (Uganda) – 81

7 – Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda) – 82

8 – Julia Joan Nampewo (Uganda) – 83

9 – Diana Nambalirwa (Uganda) – 85

10 – Resty Nalutaaya (Uganda) – 86