Friday November 19, 2021

Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara 3pm

Vipers make a long trip to the west to face bogey side Mbarara City hoping for a better result to keep pace with early pace setters KCCA.

The four-time champions head into the game with an unwanted record against The Ankole Lions having won just two of the past 8 league meetings.

The Venoms have not beaten Mbarara City since a 2-0 win at Kitende in the side’s first season in the top flight.

Matchday minus 2⃣



Who's joining us at 𝐊𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐞𝐤𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 on Friday? pic.twitter.com/DNbvSXbMBu — Mbarara City FC Official (@TeamMbararaCity) November 16, 2021

Since then, they have gone six games without any victory and lost both encounters to the side last season.

Hussein Mbalangu’s charges are unbeaten at home so far this season winning all the two games played at home so far despite failure to pick any points on the road.

They will hope the run continues and expect former Vipers striker Henry Kitegenyi and his partner Jude Semugabi to do the damage against Roberto Oliviera side who are still unbeaten this side.

If picked, Paul Mucureezi will turn guns against a side he featured for before crossing to Kitende where he has struggled for playing time so far under the Brazilian coach.

Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Mazonki and another ex-Ankole Lion Ibrahim Orit will be vital for the Venoms up front.

Mbarara City currently sit 9th on the 16-team table with six points while Vipers are second on 10 points from four games played.

Key Stat

Mbarara City are unbeaten against Vipers since they lost 2-0 to Vipers at Kitende in February 2018.