In a cat and mouse affair, the Cricket Cranes ensured that there is no redemption for Kenya Simbas by qualifying for the T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers due next year.

Uganda made sure they take care of Tanzania in the morning – dismissing them for just 68 runs – Frank Akankwasa with a Man of Match performance with the ball picking up 4/10 in 3.4 overs.

Simon Ssesazi – the enforcer in the chase scored 40 runs and left the rest of the job to be completed by Dinesh Nakrani and Deus Muhumuza.

That win meant that Uganda goes into the final round-robin against Kenya needing only a win to finish as winners of the 2021 Africa T20 qualifiers.

Kenya won the toss and elected to bat 1st in the afternoon. Alex Obanda delivered some nasty blows but never made that good start count as he fell to the left-arm spin of Henry Ssenyondo for 21.

Rakeep Patel (62) and Collins Obuya (29) combined for a partnership of 94 from 14.4 overs however, you feel that they batted so slowly – Kenya only managing 123 in their 20 overs despite losing just three wickets.

In the chase, Uganda lost the wickets of Saud Islam and Ronak Patel early but Simon Ssesazi (18) and Deus Muhumuza (7) steadied the ship even though both fell with at least 73 runs needed for victory.

Cometh the moment when Dinesh Nakrani (28) and Riazat Ali Shah (43) ensured the victory for Uganda as they had to not only find the necessary but also had to deal with a rain delay for the victory.

The heavens opened with at least 43 runs still required for the win from 5.3 overs and at that stage, Kenya was ahead on the D/L method by 4 runs.

Kenya didn’t look interested in going back to complete a contrast with the Ugandans who got involved in ensuring that ground can be ready for play.

Cricket Cranes sing the national anthem

At the resumption of the play, the maths was 36 off 27 balls for Uganda after losing one due to the stoppage in play.

Kenya again showed their discontent with the calculation but it was never going to be settled in the board room.

Dinesh Nakrani and Riazat made sure they keep the scoreboard ticking with the singles, youngster Raj Patel guilty of putting down Riazat on the 1st ball at the resumption of play and also giving away a boundary in the failed attempt.

From there on Riazat and Dinesh cruised to the the finish and made sure of the result with 8 balls remaining in the match.

A big victory for the Cricket Cranes who had to do the job with both their coaches Jackson Ogwang and Laurance Mahatlane both hospitalized due to illness.

A worthy reward for a side that is definitely on the raise since Laurence Mahatlane and his backroom staff took over.

The Cricket Cranes return to the big stage as the other African team together with Zimbabwe, the global qualifiers will happen next year as a pathway to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.