Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Open 2021:

Overall winner: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda) – 78, 71, 73 (222)

Finally! Irene Nakalembe smiled to the podium with the prestigious Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Ladies Open trophy at her home Entebbe Club.

A member of Entebbe Club, Nakalembe clinched her Uganda Ladies Golf Open title after seven years of trying and close finishes.

Playing off handicap four, Nakalembe scored a total of 222 gross over three rounds (54 holes).

Uganda Ladies Union Anne Abeja with Irene Nakalembe

She beat Kenya’s Mercy Nyachama who finished second on 235 gross, by three strokes as she broke the duck on her home course.

An excited Nakalembe attributed her triumph to continuous training and belief over the years.

“I am really very happy. I thank God for this victory. I had the belief that I would win and worked for it. I thank my caddie, the Entebbe Club members, my coach Vincent Araali and everyone that has supported me, I thank all the sponsors that have made it possible in this difficult time of COVID-19.” Nakalembe who also won the Tanzania and Nigeria opens earlier on revealed.

Defending champion settled for third place with a total of 232 gross, Peace Kabasweka was fourth (236) whilst the day one leader Meron Kyomugisha finished fifth with 243 gross.

Irene Nakalembe with the her trophies

Meanwhile, Brenda Namuyiga won in the bronze ladies event with 197 gross (125 nett).

Namuyiga, handicap 36 came top of the field, a stroke better than Charity Tushabomwe.

Winne Mutoni (126 nett) and Jovia Tugume (128 nett) were third and fourth placed respectively.

Handicap 10 golfer John Muchiri won the seniors category with 162 gross in 36 holes’ action.

John Muchiri (right) with his trophy

Muchiri acknowledged that the competition was very tough and looks forward continuous training on the course.

The Uganda Open series continue with the main event (amateurs) which swing off on Wednesday, 24th November 2021.

Top Ten Leaderboard: