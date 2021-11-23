Uganda Premier League champions Express Football Club has signed a partnership with Yellow Card for the club’s Player of the Month award.

The partnership with the Cryptocurrency exchange company will run until the end of the current season.

“We’re so happy to partner with a brand like Express FC. Being league and CECAFA Kagame Cup champions, this without a doubt is a great partnership.

“As Yellow Card, we believe this partnership is for the better and to the players, this surely will motivate them more,” said Abel Namureba, the Yellow Card Head of Operations.

Abel Etrude is the winner of the October award, the first under the new partnership and comes with Shs. 200,000.

“The club welcomes Yellow Card on board. From the beginning, we knew the player of the month award will definitely motivate the players and now that we have a partner, it’s even better.

“I hope the partnership goes on even in the coming seasons so we can both grow as brands. I’d like to urge the ExpressNation to join Yellow card and experience the best cryptocurrency exchange platform because as a country we’re moving to a cashless environment and investing money in crypto is the way forward,” said Isaac Mwesigwa, Express FC CEO.

The Red Eagles return to action on Friday when they host Wakiso Giants at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.