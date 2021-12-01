Luwero Sub Region Youth Football Championship 2021 | Champions:

The 2021 Luwero Sub region youth football championship successfully concluded in Luwero.

This tournament, the first ever youth championship in the region was competed in three varying age categories; U-10, U-12 and U-14.

Rapha Sports Academy won two trophies in the U-10 and U-12 categories.

Della Torre Football Academy was successful in the U-14 event.

The tournament was played on a zonal basis with the zones of Luwero, Wobulenzi, Bombo and Zirobwe taking part.

Three team represented the Luwero zone to include; Della Torre Football Academy, Rarph sports Academy and Talented Stars.

In Wobulenzi zone, there were four team; Dream Football Academy, Aspire Sports Academy, Dexter Academy and Soccer Magic Africa.

Wakatayi Football Academy and Talent Platform Academy were from Zirobwe zone whilst Bombo Harmelt Football Academy represented Bombo zone.

The tournament was organized by Luweero Youth Football Association under the chairmanship Siraje Kabuye.

For starters, Kabuye also doubles as Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) coordinator of Luweero Triangle sub region.

The top performers per catergory received trophies handed over by Kabuye.

Kabuye was left overwhelmed by the swift response of all the teams from the different zones.

We had a successful Luwero Triangle Sub region youth championship with a number of teams from the different zones of Luwero, Zirobwe, Bombo and Wobulenzi. This was the first time we had such a tournament and I laud all the team managers who organized their teams. We shall continue to organize such tournaments to help in grassroot football development. Siraje Kabuye, chairman Luweero Youth Football Association & Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) coordinator of Luweero Triangle sub region.