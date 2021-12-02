Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza Group:

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Results:

Butambala 1-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Buwekula 2-2 Buddu

Butambala and Mawogola shared the spoils in a one-all draw during a Muganzirwaza group encounter of the 2021 Masaza Cup duel at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Isiah Sabiiti got Mawogola’s opener and Blancher Mulamba replied for Butambala.

Sabiiti shot Mawogola ahead as early as the 7th minute into the roof of the net past goalkeeper Fahad Emran.

The joy was short lived when Blancher Mulamba headed home the equalizer with four minutes to the half hour mark.

Mawogola called for the first change of the game when Swabule Lwandasa Machete was rested for Patrick Ouke five minutes into the second half.

Butambala introduced their captain Faizo Wabyoona in the 66th minute for Hussein Makanga in the 66th minute.

Butambala’s captain Musa Jjagwe takes a corner kick

Mawogola then pushed on Bryan Kimera for Jackson Mayanja with 18 minutes left on the clock.

In the 78th minute, Raymond Lusajje was taken out for Jeremy Matata.

Butambala got two late cautions from referee Vincent Kavuma; Colline Onega and Francis Mukasa in the 84th and 90th minutes respectively.

In their first game of the championship, Mawogola earned their first point.

Butambala who had lost the opener 1-0 to Buddu also got their first point in two matches.

Meanwhile, the second game played on Thursday witnessed a four goal thriller between Buddu and Buwekula.

Friday is rest day for all the five team in Muganzirwaza group before another double header on Saturday, 4th December 2021.

Wednesday, December 1 Results:

Buwekula 5-1 Busujju

Busujju Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Butambala XI Vs Mawogola

Team Line Ups (Shirt Numbers in brackets):

Butambala XI: Fahad Emran (G.K, 17), Musa Jagwe (15), Colline Onega (3), Joseph Ogwanga (4), Shafik Ssali (12), Julius Bukenya (6), Blancher Mulamba (8), Francis Mukasa (14, Raymond Lusajje (9), Hussein Makanga (7), Edrine Owachgiu (5)

Subs: Henry Mbaabali (G.K, 1), Jeremy Matata (11), John Musinguzi (13), Julius Kibuuka (2), Faizo Wabyoona (10)

Team officials:

Head coach: Emuron Recoba

Assistant coach: Moses Kayemba

Goalkeeping coach: Hussein Mulawa

Team manager: Francis Kiryowa

Mawogola XI Vs Butambala

Mawogola XI: Robert Baale (G.K, 17), Jackson Mayanja (15), Vincent Birungi (12), Hassan Nsubuga Penso (3), Daniel Bakaki (2), Swabule Lwandasa Machete (5), Martin Ssemudu (4), Alex Mutebi (9), Abdul Kalanzi (10), Umar Luswabi (7), Isiah Sabiiti (14)

Subs: Bryan Kimera (13), Richard Mugisha (11), Peter Mukaaya (6), Patrick Ouke (8), John Collins Wesonga (14)

Team officials:

Head coach: Jamadah Magaasi

Assistant coach: Aminu Musoke

Team doctor: Shakibu Ssekisonge

Team manager: Colleb Tinyefuze

Butambala and Mawogola captains with the match officials

Match officials: