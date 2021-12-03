The preparations for pre-tournament favourites Kyaggwe has been boosted by a financial contribution from a number of personalities.

Following cash contributions from FUFA Youth football delegate Roberts Kiwanuka, Gaddafi FC president Edrine Ochieng and other people, US-based businessman Hodge Nsubuga and politician, legislator Lulume Bayiga have joined the bandwagon.

Ssekiboobo Ssalongo Elijah Bogere Lubanga Mulembya (left) with , US based businessman Hodge Nsubuga

Nsubuga, also the director of Mukono-based Agape Secondary School contributed Shs. 2,000,000 to the financial coffers of the team.

Buikwe South Member of Parliament Lulume Bayiga contributed Shs. 1,000,000.

Flanked by the Kabaka Chief of Kyaggwe, Ssekiboobo Ssekiboobo Ssalongo Elijah Bogere Lubanga Mulembya, Nsubuga visited the team base at the Rays of Grace Academy in Njeru.

“I have decided to come and give support to the team due to the love I have for my Kingdom and the love for Kyaggwe County. I am optimistic that this trophy is ours, the team is good, I pledge to get friends abroad who can support the team such that it does something as we aim for our first trophy,” Nsubuga revealed.

US based businessman Hodge Nsubuga

In a special way, Ssekiboobo lauded Nsubuga and Rays of Grace Academy director Kiwanuka who also doubled as Kyaggwe’s team manager for supporting the endeavours to assemble a strong side with affluent preparations.

“I thank team Manager, Roberts Kiwanuka, and Nsubuga. I found the team in good shape and I believe the title is ours. However, I call upon everyone to come and financially support the team. If we really want to win this title, we need to come together and support our own team,” Ssekiboobo Bogere noted.

Kyaggwe hired the 2020 Masaza Cup-winning combo of Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza and Davis Nnono as the key brains to lead the technical docket of the team that last season had Hussein Mbalangu.

Kawooya is contented that they have assembled the best team ahead of the team arrival in Njeru on 9th December 2021.

“We have looked for the best players, trained well, and had a couple of friendly matches. We have tested the different partnerships and in case of emergencies, we know who to employ where and why. We are ready for the pressure that comes with working with such a team but determined to give the best to become part of the history,” Kawooya who also won the Masaza trophy with Ssingo stated.

Among the new players brought on board at Kyaggwe include Gerrald Ogwetti, Arafati Otim (goalkeeper), Edrisa Masembe, and others.

They are pooled in Bulange Group alongside Busiro, Bugerere and the islanders Buvuma.

The teams in Bulange Group are expected to arrive at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru Technical centre next week.

Kyaggwe has never won this championship.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: