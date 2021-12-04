Sunday December 5, 2021

Barifa stadium, Arua 3pm

Arua Hill seeks first consecutive wins this season when they take on fellow newcomers Tooro United at Barifa stadium on Sunday.

The two have had differing starts to life in the top division with Arua Hill sitting comfortably 8th on the table with 10 points while Tooro United are languishing in the drop zone with only four points after 8 games, one more than the Kongolo.

Pre-Match Talk



Coach Sadiq shares update ahead of our home game tomorrow against Tooro Utd at Barifa Stadium #AmaKongolohttps://t.co/I8PerfRbze — Arua Hill SC (@Arua_Hill) December 4, 2021

Despite the hype, Livingstone Mbabazi’s side haven’t won twice in succession and this proves a big opportunity after they edged Busoga United 1-0 in their last outing.

The hosts will look to Alfred Leku, Samuel Ssekamatte among others for goals against a side that has conceded the most (20) so far this campaign.

Tooro United have lost five successive games and it will take more than magic to end the run in Arua.